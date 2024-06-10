Tigo Energy to Recognize Residential Installers with Loyalty Program at Intersolar Europe 2024

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced it will unveil the new Tigo Installer Loyalty Program for residential PV installers in EMEA at Intersolar Europe 2024. As sustainable energy sources comprised 30% of all energy generated globally in 2023, with solar becoming an increasingly large contributor to that output, Tigo Energy is committed to supporting and invigorating the solar industry through initiatives like this loyalty program. Through exclusive benefits and solutions, the Tigo Installer Loyalty Program will recognize the dedication and professionalism of installers who choose Tigo solutions, further supporting their continued success and emphasizing the vitality of all members of the solar value chain to ensure the health of the solar industry.



Intersolar Europe 2024 attendees are invited to learn more about the training requirements and other qualifications for the Tigo Installer Loyalty Program by attending one of the scheduled program overview presentations. A comprehensive calendar of these introductory sessions is available on this page. Tigo will also offer the opportunity to enroll in the program at the event."We have worked with Tigo for years, and we are delighted to see this initiative come to installers here in the EMEA region," said Michael Schmittinger, Managing Director at MMS Communication GmbH & Co. KG. "Our technicians and system designers have gained much from the Tigo Academy training resources, so I am happy to see this platform continue to be a focus in the loyalty program. We look forward to getting involved, learning, contributing, and continuing to build our solar business.""As the solar industry converges on Intersolar Europe in Munich, we are excited to welcome PV professionals into our new Installer Loyalty Program, introduce our latest MLPE products, and showcase the power of Tigo software to enhance system performance," said Mirko Bindi, Senior VP Sales EMEA & MD Europe at Tigo Energy. "At Tigo, we are building the technology and service-oriented culture to empower all solar installers to embrace continuous improvement and a dedication to quality across the entire solar value chain. Underpinning these initiatives is a constantly evolving set of software capabilities that are quickly becoming the catalyst to achieving these goals, and we are very excited to showcase all of this at Intersolar Europe this year."With three tiers of participation, the Tigo Installer Loyalty Program offers progressively more valuable benefits for participants, including co-branding, homeowner sales leads, customized collateral, and promotion via the Tigo newsletter. Program participants will also be able to gain early access to new product developments, including participation in Tigo installer council sessions to provide the Company feedback. In addition to the new loyalty program, Tigo will showcase the Tigo EI Residential Solution, now extended to e-mobility with the GO EV Charger. The Company will also showcase the recently-released TS4-X, a new family of Flex MLPE solutions for high-power solar modules, providing safety, monitoring, optimization, and a new Multi-Factor Rapid Shutdown (MFRS) capability for energy-critical applications. Remaining true to the Company's commitment to open architectures and broad compatibility, products within the TS4-X family work with the largest selection of third-party inverters, supporting the latest high-power and bifacial solar modules, up to 800W."We have carried Tigo products in our portfolio for more than ten years, and the new high-power TS4-X optimizers are an outstanding addition to our product range," said Justin Gann, marketing manager for products and suppliers at Krannich Group GmbH. "We will exhibit the entire range of Tigo solutions at Intersolar this year because these products have proven to be very reliable and of high quality, and they are becoming increasingly popular with our customers. We are delighted to have a high-quality professional provider like Tigo in our portfolio."Additionally, Tigo will hold two Technical Coffee Breaks, during which solar professionals can review the specifications of the new TS4-X product family and the EI Residential Solution with members of the Tigo product team. Participation in the Technical Coffee Breaks is free, and the sessions will be held on June 19th and 20th at 16:00 at the Tigo booth (#B4.239).Please visit the scheduling page here to view a complete list of partners displaying Tigo solutions, register for an Installer Loyalty Program presentation, or schedule a meeting with a member of the Tigo team. To inquire about the Installer Loyalty Program, visit here.About Tigo EnergyFounded in 2007, Tigo is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.