Dyness Set to Make Waves at Intersolar Europe 2024 with Breakthrough Energy Storage Solution

Dyness, a global innovator in energy storage system solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in Intersolar Europe 2024, a premier global event for the solar industry. The exhibition will be held from June 19th to 21st at Messe München in Germany. Explore Dyness at C2-350 to discover their latest energy storage solutions (ESS), along with their flagship Tower series and the award-winning balcony ESS called Junior Box.



"We are excited to present our latest innovations at Intersolar Europe, where we look forward to engaging with industry professionals," said Aaron Liu, CEO of Dyness. "With over 90 global partners, including Kostal, Kaco, and SMA, we offer a diverse range of energy storage solutions. Our recent success in executing multiple commercial and industrial projects in Europe has bolstered our confidence in the European market."After earning the Top Brand PV South Africa Award at Intersolar Europe 2023, Dyness returns to the same stage with an impressive display of their comprehensive product lineup. From their iconic flagship product to balcony ESS and the latest residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) ESS, Dyness is excelling in energy storage innovation.Flagship Residential Product Tower T14Granted the UL 9540A certification, the Tower T14 stands as an iconic model in the Tower series. It is compatible with popular inverters such as Kostal and Kaco, and features an impressive 95% depth of discharge (DOD), showcasing its high-performance ratio. According to the Stromspeicher-Inspektion 2024 by HTW Berlin, the Tower T14, combined with the Kostal PLENTICORE plus G2 10 inverter, achieved a 94.2% system performance index. Also, the upgraded Tower Pro Series with ultra-rapid charge rate (1C), has a longer warranty of 15-year.Award-winning Innovation Junior BoxFirst showcased at Intersolar, the Junior Box is an aesthetic balcony energy storage product, recognized with the iF Design Award 2024. With over 8,000 cycles and a 10-year warranty, it ensures durable and long-lasting performance. Additionally, its expandable capacity is sufficient for most households' daily power needs.New LaunchThe Powerbox Pro G2 is Dyness's upgraded lightweight residential ESS. It offers a 10-year warranty with unlimited cycles and active fire protection system, ensuring reliable performance and safety even in extreme weather conditions. Meanwhile, the DH100F is Dyness's latest C&I ESS that fits for different scenarios. It is powered by high-energy-density 280Ah LFP cells for optimal efficiency and multiple fire prevention strategies for enhanced safety.Previously, Dyness has conducted several C&I projects in the Netherlands, Greece, and Spain, further expanded its footprint in Europe. The successful delivery of the DH200F project in the Canary Islands, Spain for a local supermarket, has achieved significant reductions in operation costs, reliable backup power and positive environmental impact.Globally, Dyness is solidifying partnerships step by step and has recently launched their latest C&I products in the Philippines with local partners. Dyness's growth journey remains steadfast, fueled by a continuous commitment to technological innovation. For more information, please visit https://www.dyness.com/.