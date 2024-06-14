HPS Enhances Customer Focus with Dual Leadership Appointments

GUELPH, ON (June 13, 2024) - Hammond Power Solutions (HPS), a leading manufacturer of dry-type transformers and power quality solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Sandip Anurag as the new Southeast Regional Sales Manager who succeeds Patrick Donoghue.



In his new role, Sandip will be responsible for driving business growth and fostering relationships with customers and partners in the Southeast region.Sandip brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise. With a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, and an MBA with a major in Marketing, Pricing, and Organizational Competitive Strategy from the University of Rochester, Sandip is well-equipped to lead HPS into the future.Having nearly a decade of experience within the electrical industry focused on the North American market, Sandip's career has been marked by commercial roles within manufacturing companies. Most recently, he oversaw marketing, commercial product management, and pricing strategy for business units in Canada and the US for a leading wire and cable manufacturer. This background has equipped him with a deep understanding of the electrical industry landscape."Commercial excellence is less about having the right opportunities and more about handling the opportunities right. Keep refining your skills, pushing forward, and embracing your potential—your greatest successes are still ahead", stated Sandip. Sandip's commitment to collaboration, empowerment, and innovation aligns perfectly with HPS's core values and strategic initiatives.In tandem with Sandip's appointment, Patrick Donoghue transitions to the HPS Technical Solutions Group, a strategic move aimed at expanding the group's capabilities to meet evolving customer needs with innovative and effective solutions. The Technical Solutions Group works closely with engineers, specifiers, and end-users to assess market needs, align product offerings, and drive strategic initiatives. They play a pivotal role in identifying and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities such as electric vehicles, battery storage, wind, solar, and more. This organizational change reflects HPS's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and customer-centricity.With Sandip's leadership in the Southeast and the growth of the Technical Solutions Group, HPS is poised to capitalize on emerging market opportunities and drive growth and success.About HPSHammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSX: HPS.A) is a North American based leader in the design and manufacture of standard and custom electrical dry-type and cast resin transformers and reactors and power quality solutions. Leading edge engineering capabilities, high quality products, and responsive service to customers' needs have all served to establish HPS as a technical and innovative leader in the electroindustry. HPS has operations in Canada, United States, Mexico, and India, and is Rockwell Technology Partner in the Americas and EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa).