MERSEN EXPANDS RANGE OF HIGHER AMPERAGE 1500VDC HELIOPROTECTION® PV FUSES

NEWBURYPORT, MA (June 12, 2024) - Mersen is excited to announce the extension of its line of new 1500VDC HelioProtection 20x65mm PV fuses. With the addition of 63A and 65A fuses in both ferrule and crimp cap models, Mersen HP15P fuses are now available in ampere ratings from 20A-65A.



Mersen's HP15P Series 1500VDC HelioProtection fuses are designed specifically to meet higher amperage demands of today's PV circuits. The fuses have a 20x65mm form factor and are designed to handle the harsh cyclical loads and thermal conditions of the highest amperage applications. These 1500VDC rated fuses are designed for low minimum breaking capacity capabilities of 1.35 times the fuse rated current value, which allows for safe circuit interruption under typical low fault current conditions. In addition to the standard ferrule terminal, fuses are also available with Crimp Cap terminals for in-line fuse applications. The unique wire crimp terminal permits solderless wire-to-fuse connection for over-mold encapsulation of fuse and wiring.Mersen also offers a 20x65mm HelioProtection fuse holder in two configurations. One configuration offers input and output terminals that accept standard PV rated wiring and comb bus bars. The second configuration accepts wire and bus bar terminations. Click for more information on Mersen HP15FHP80 Series fuse holders.Products marked with the HelioProtection brand name have been tested and certified to the latest industry standards for use in photovoltaic applications and guarantee the level of performance required by the PV industry. Not only is Mersen the industry benchmark when it comes to standards compliance, we voluntarily subject our products to strict quality monitoring backed by extensive electrical, mechanical, and climatic tests.For more information about Mersen's new 1500VDC PV Fuses and Fuse Holders, visit the HP15P Series Fuses product page. For more information about Mersen, visit ep.mersen.com.ABOUT MERSENMersen is a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials for high-tech industries, with over 135 years of experience, and more than 50 industrial sites and 16 R&D centers in 35 countries. Mersen Electrical Power provides a broad portfolio of products in electrical protection and control and offers solutions for power management applications. Mersen Electrical Power teams work with customers worldwide to design and to deliver customized solutions and key products into various key markets such as commercial, industrial, renewable energies, power electronics, and E-mobility. Mersen's mission is to make customers applications safer and more reliable. For more information, visit ep.mersen.com.------PRESS CONTACTKaren SchmuchSr. Marketing Communications Manager, North Americakaren.schmuch@mersen.com | (978) 465-4919