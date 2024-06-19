European Heavy-duty Vehicle Decarbonization & Sustainability Summit 2024

Summit Background



The transport sector emits 7.7 gigatons CO2 per year, of which heavy duty trucks alone account for 1.8 gigatons—or 4% of global CO2 emissions. At the end of 2023, the European Parliament adopted a position on CO2 emission standards for heavy-duty vehicles, which will reduce their carbon emissions from new products by 45% from 2030, 65% from 2035 and 90% by 2040. In addition, emission regulations and standards for heavy-duty vehicles are constantly being issued and revised. This means that enterprises and institutions in the heavy-duty vehicle industry chain urgently need to work together to accelerate the decarbonization process and seize the future market.Based on this background, this summit will deeply explore the development and challenges of heavy-duty vehicle carbon neutrality from the perspectives of the latest interpretation of heavy-duty vehicle carbon neutrality policies and regulations and market analysis, vehicle enterprise decarbonization measures and sustainable development strategies, upstream and downstream industry chain low-carbon and zero-carbon technologies and practices, and innovative heavy-duty vehicle carbon neutrality technologies.This summit adopts a variety of ways of networking and learning latest intelligence. We will invite 30+ leading keynote speakers, 200+ top industry experts, and organize 2 panel discussions and 2 sub-forums to provide insightful cases sharing and face-to-face Q&A networking opportunities for you to get comprehensive info about heavy-duty vehicle decarbonization and sustainability.Summit ScheduleNovember 26-27 Main Form09:00-12:00 Interpretation of Policies and Regulations on Carbon Neutrality for Heavy-duty Vehicles and Market Discussion14:00-17:30 Carbon Neutrality Initiatives and Challenges for Heavy-duty Vehicle Companies09:00-18:00 Industrial Chain Cooperation Promotes Carbon Neutrality Development of Heavy TrucksNovember 27 Sub-forum 109:00-12:30 Road Transport DecarbonizationNovember 27 Sub-forum 214:00-17:30 Carbon Neutrality Heavy-duty Powertrain Technologies