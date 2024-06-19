European Heavy-duty Vehicle Decarbonization & Sustainability Summit 2024
this summit will deeply explore the development and challenges of heavy-duty vehicle carbon neutrality from the perspectives of the latest interpretation of heavy-duty vehicle carbon neutrality policies and regulations and market analysis, vehicle enterprise decarbonization measures and sustainable development strategies, upstream and downstream industry chain low-carbon and zero-carbon technologies and practices, and innovative heavy-duty vehicle carbon neutrality technologies.
Summit Background
The transport sector emits 7.7 gigatons CO2 per year, of which heavy duty trucks alone account for 1.8 gigatons—or 4% of global CO2 emissions. At the end of 2023, the European Parliament adopted a position on CO2 emission standards for heavy-duty vehicles, which will reduce their carbon emissions from new products by 45% from 2030, 65% from 2035 and 90% by 2040. In addition, emission regulations and standards for heavy-duty vehicles are constantly being issued and revised. This means that enterprises and institutions in the heavy-duty vehicle industry chain urgently need to work together to accelerate the decarbonization process and seize the future market.
This summit adopts a variety of ways of networking and learning latest intelligence. We will invite 30+ leading keynote speakers, 200+ top industry experts, and organize 2 panel discussions and 2 sub-forums to provide insightful cases sharing and face-to-face Q&A networking opportunities for you to get comprehensive info about heavy-duty vehicle decarbonization and sustainability.
Summit Schedule
November 26-27 Main Form
09:00-12:00 Interpretation of Policies and Regulations on Carbon Neutrality for Heavy-duty Vehicles and Market Discussion
14:00-17:30 Carbon Neutrality Initiatives and Challenges for Heavy-duty Vehicle Companies
09:00-18:00 Industrial Chain Cooperation Promotes Carbon Neutrality Development of Heavy Trucks
November 27 Sub-forum 1
09:00-12:30 Road Transport Decarbonization
November 27 Sub-forum 2
14:00-17:30 Carbon Neutrality Heavy-duty Powertrain Technologies
