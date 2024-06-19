Saft boosts density of its Energy Storage Systems and incorporates AI-enabled analytics

Paris, 19 June 2024 - At ees Europe 2024 in Munich (June 19-21) Saft, a subsidiary of



TotalEnergies, is introducing two innovations in lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery energy storagesystems (BESS): a plan to boost the energy density of its containers from the current 3.3megawatt-hour (MWh) to more than 5MWh in 2026; and a new AI algorithm added to theI-Sight monitoring platform to improve the reliability and availability of ESS installations.Since Saft installed its first systems in 2012, continuous innovation has resulted in a six-foldincrease in the energy storage capacity of its Intensium 20-foot containers from 0.5 to3.3MWh today. Saft has also filed more than 35 patents since 2017, culminating in thedevelopment of I-Shift+, a modular system in a standard 20-foot shipping container. This is assembled and tested in Saft factories to ensure the highest quality levels and then delivered to the customer site ready for plug-and-play installation. From the second half of this year, Saft will start the deliveries of BESS produced in its US plant in Jacksonville, Florida.The shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy is one of the main drivers of market growth, which is set to exceed 20% per year until 2030. Now, Saft is focusing on the next step in energy density by developing a plan towards a BESS container with a capacity over 5MWh, scheduled for production by 2026.The other major new technology launched by Saft is the I-Sight cloud-based platform with anartificial intelligence algorithm for remote, real-time monitoring of ESS fleets. Customers nowhave access to a first-of-its-kind predictive maintenance service, which detects and analyzesweak signals indicating technical issues before they can have an operational impact.This minimizes the risk of unplanned downtime or safety events and prolongs the life of the system. I-Sight is designed for use by contract administrators, site operators and serviceteams and has been deployed on more than 20 systems since 2022. The AI solution will beavailable in early 2025.Michael Lippert, Saft Director Innovations and Solutions for Energy said: "We prideourselves on continually improving our products, services, manufacturing and projectcapabilities, incorporating a decade of field experience to meet the changing needs of ourcustomers."About SaftSaft specializes in advanced technology battery solutions for industry, from the design anddevelopment to the production, customization and service provision. For more than 100 years,Saft's longer-lasting batteries and systems have provided critical safety applications, back-uppower and propulsion for our customers. Our innovative, safe and reliable technology delivershigh performance on land, at sea, in the air and in space.Saft is powering industry and smarter cities, while providing critical back-up functionality inremote and harsh environments from the Arctic Circle to the Sahara Desert. Saft is a whollyowned subsidiary of TotalEnergies, a broad energy company that produces and marketsenergies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables andelectricity.We energize the world. www.saftbatteries.com