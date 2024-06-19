Saft boosts density of its Energy Storage Systems and incorporates AI-enabled analytics
• Saft has strengthened its BESS offering with the announcement of a major step to offer containers with over 5 MWh storage capacity for production by 2026 • A new Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning feature has been added to the I-Sight monitoring platform to maximize availability of grid-scale ESS
Paris, 19 June 2024 - At ees Europe 2024 in Munich (June 19-21) Saft, a subsidiary of
systems (BESS): a plan to boost the energy density of its containers from the current 3.3
megawatt-hour (MWh) to more than 5MWh in 2026; and a new AI algorithm added to the
I-Sight monitoring platform to improve the reliability and availability of ESS installations.
Since Saft installed its first systems in 2012, continuous innovation has resulted in a six-fold
increase in the energy storage capacity of its Intensium 20-foot containers from 0.5 to
3.3MWh today. Saft has also filed more than 35 patents since 2017, culminating in the
development of I-Shift+, a modular system in a standard 20-foot shipping container. This is assembled and tested in Saft factories to ensure the highest quality levels and then delivered to the customer site ready for plug-and-play installation. From the second half of this year, Saft will start the deliveries of BESS produced in its US plant in Jacksonville, Florida.
The shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy is one of the main drivers of market growth, which is set to exceed 20% per year until 2030. Now, Saft is focusing on the next step in energy density by developing a plan towards a BESS container with a capacity over 5MWh, scheduled for production by 2026.
The other major new technology launched by Saft is the I-Sight cloud-based platform with an
artificial intelligence algorithm for remote, real-time monitoring of ESS fleets. Customers now
have access to a first-of-its-kind predictive maintenance service, which detects and analyzes
weak signals indicating technical issues before they can have an operational impact.
This minimizes the risk of unplanned downtime or safety events and prolongs the life of the system. I-Sight is designed for use by contract administrators, site operators and service
teams and has been deployed on more than 20 systems since 2022. The AI solution will be
available in early 2025.
Michael Lippert, Saft Director Innovations and Solutions for Energy said: "We pride
ourselves on continually improving our products, services, manufacturing and project
capabilities, incorporating a decade of field experience to meet the changing needs of our
customers."
About Saft
Saft specializes in advanced technology battery solutions for industry, from the design and
development to the production, customization and service provision. For more than 100 years,
Saft's longer-lasting batteries and systems have provided critical safety applications, back-up
power and propulsion for our customers. Our innovative, safe and reliable technology delivers
high performance on land, at sea, in the air and in space.
Saft is powering industry and smarter cities, while providing critical back-up functionality in
remote and harsh environments from the Arctic Circle to the Sahara Desert. Saft is a wholly
owned subsidiary of TotalEnergies, a broad energy company that produces and markets
energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and
electricity.
We energize the world. www.saftbatteries.com
Featured Product
Terrasmart - Reduce Risk and Accelerate Solar Installations
We push the limits in renewable energy, focusing on innovation to drive progress. Pioneering new solutions and ground-breaking technology, and smarter ways of working to make progress for our clients and the industry.