Energizer Solar Appoints ATG E Power as a Master Distributor for Innovative Solar Products in North America

Los Angeles - June 20, 2024 - Energizer Solar, a proud licensee of Energizer Holdings, has appointed the California-based ATG E Power as a master distributor for its innovative solar products in the North American market. This strategic partnership represents a significant milestone in Energizer Solar's mission to revolutionize the renewable energy landscape, with a goal to help provide better access to cleaner energy solutions for consumers and businesses across North America. Leading this dynamic new venture are Nick Ni, President of ATG E Power, and Nicholas Sweeney, co-founder of Energizer Solar. Both leaders bring extensive experience and a shared commitment to advancing sustainable energy technologies. "The Energizer Solar product range has already made waves in the renewable energy sector, achieving remarkable success in Australia and Europe," said Nicholas Sweeney. "Our comprehensive solar ecosystem, designed with both homeowners and installers in mind, is transforming the way energy is managed and consumed." Energizer Solar's impressive product line-up includes energy storage systems, solar inverters, EV chargers, as well as portable power stations and foldable solar panels designed for outdoor activities and emergency backup. These products are meticulously designed to meet the growing demand for reliable, efficient, and environmentally friendly energy solutions. Nick Ni, President of ATG E Power, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are honoured to be chosen as a master distributor for Energizer Solar's innovative solar products in North America. Our extensive distribution network and deep understanding of the market will ensure that these advanced solutions reach consumers and businesses eager to embrace renewable energy." With ATG E Power as a master distributor, Energizer Solar is poised for accelerated growth in the North American market. This collaboration aims to provide consumers and businesses with access to high-quality, reliable, and efficient solar energy products, contributing to a sustainable future. For more information about Energizer Solar and its distribution partnership with ATG E Power, please visit www.us.energizersolar.com or contact Nicholas Sweeney atnick@energizersolar.com, phone (858) 282-0333.About Energizer Solar Energizer Solar, a licensed product range of residential and portable solar products from 8 Star Energy, focuses on providing sustainable energy solutions, enabling individuals to embrace clean energy alternatives. As a licensed partner to Energizer Holdings, one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care products, 8 Star Energy is committed to providing better access to clean energy solutions that improve lives and the planet. With headquarters in the United States, Australia, and Europe, 8 Star Energy is making a global impact to propel the Energizer brand into the renewable energy market. About Energizer Holdings, Inc Energizer Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of primary batteries and portable



lighting products and is anchored by its globally recognized brands Energizer, EVEREADY, Rayovac, and VARTA.Energizer is also a leading designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products from recognized brands such as A/C Pro, Armor All, Bahama & Co., California Scents, Driven, Eagle One, LEXOL, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, and STP.As a global branded distributor of consumer products, our mission is to be the leader in our categories by better serving consumers and customers.About ATG E Power ATG E Power is a leading distributor of renewable energy products in North America. The company specializes in providing high-quality solar solutions to meet the diverse needs of consumers and businesses, fostering a cleaner and more sustainable future.