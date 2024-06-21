THE SMARTER E EUROPE 2024: INNOVATIVE NETWORKED SOLUTIONS AND NEW MARKET OPPORTUNITIES INSPIRE EXHIBITORS AND VISITORS ALIKE

Munich/Pforzheim, June 21, 2024 - After three packed exhibition days featuring inspiring conferences and forums, Europe's largest platform for the energy industry has once again broken various records. Across 19 exhibition halls and an outdoor area spanning 206,000 square meters, 3,008 exhibitors from 55 countries presented their latest products, applications and solutions for a renewable 24/7 energy supply. This was met by a great deal of interest from approximately 110,000 industry professionals from 176 countries. The conferences and side events also broke some records this year, as they attracted more than 2,500 attendees from across the globe. The smarter E Europe once again managed to grow and become even more international, demonstrating the full potential of renewable sources of energies. The smarter E Europe returns to Munich from May 7-9, 2025. The alliance of exhibitions brings together Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe.



Large crowds attending The smarter E Europe 2024. ©Solar PromotionThe message from this week's exhibition and conference is clear and positive - that providing people and the economy with electricity from renewable energy sources, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, is technologically and economically possible. The required technologies are already available on the market, and economies of scale are leading to a drop in prices across various sectors. Indeed, a spirit of optimism can be felt across all industries and sectors. Everyone involved is highly motivated to join forces and drive the energy transition forward. This year, particular attention was paid to smart, cross-sector networking; increasing digitalization and flexibilization of the energy infrastructure; the continuing dynamic global market ramp-up of renewable energies and electromobility, as well as the boom in battery electric storage systems.Star power and political cloutFor the transformation towards a climate-neutral economy to be as comprehensive, efficient and smooth as possible, all players depend on favorable political and administrative framework conditions. During his tour of the exhibition, Stefan Wenzel, Parliamentary State Secretary at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, pledged his Ministry's continued support, and expressed his optimism about the future."I'm impressed with the industry's progress and innovative power," he said. "The exhibitors presenting photovoltaics, battery and storage products, and combined digital solutions demonstrated vividly that we already have the technology for a 100 percent renewable energy supply, and that this is also financially viable. The government is creating the conditions necessary to accelerate the development of these technologies and their introduction to the market. With Solar Package 1, we just recently took another important step in that direction. We now have to implement the Net-Zero Industry Act as quickly as possible, so that we can become more resilient and to make Europe more independent from a technological, energy policy and strategic standpoint."The presence of a number of celebrities underscored the significance of the event. Well-known political figures, and even Hollywood stars, graced The smarter E Europe with their presence - among them were former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and Oscar winner, climate activist and actor, Cate Blanchett. They were in attendance as part of the "We Choose Earth Tour 2024", organized by Portuguese utility company EDP, and taking place within the framework of the The smarter E Europe conference.Organizers express satisfactionThe organizers of The smarter E Europe also indicated how dynamic the industry's growth is. "The fact that we've once again broken our own records in terms of exhibitor and visitor numbers is a clear sign that the energy transition has gathered considerable momentum in recent years, and is continuing to do so. This year has shown us that the vision of a renewable 24/7 energy supply is taking shape and becoming a reality. Our exhibitors and visitors will carry this message out into the world and continue to drive the energy transition forward in their respective countries," said Markus Elsässer, CEO of Solar Promotion GmbH, who organizes The smarter E Europe alongside Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM). : "The decarbonization of industry, and of life in general, is a global challenge that can only be met if we all work together," added FWTM's CEO Hanna Böhme. "Once again, The smarter E Europe in Munich has created a significant platform for bringing together talent, innovators and entrepreneurs from around the world, all eager to meet, share, trade and inspire each other. 