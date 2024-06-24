DeTect, Inc announces deployment of the MERLIN True3D Radar for Offshore Wind Energy Research

DeTect Inc (https://detect-inc.com/) is excited to be part of a collaborative effort involving the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL),whose efforts include an 18-month initiative to gather extensive weather, ocean, and wildlife data near the sites of active offshore wind farms and lease areas off the coast of the Northeast United States. This effort is part of the third phase of the Wind Forecast Improvement Project (WFIP3)which will obtain extensive met-ocean-environmental observations onboard an autonomous moored barge to improve the design and operation of offshore wind turbines and wind farms. DeTect Inc's involvement includes the MERLIN True3D radar system specifically designed for offshore vessel and buoy deployments. The radar system is designed to handle the complexities of collecting avian and bat movements while compensating for the dynamics of being on a moving platform. The radar system is coupled with an electronic stabilization system that is designed for the dynamics of the ocean environment correcting the collected track data in real-time data to compensate for heading, roll, pitch, and yaw. The radar system is a full 360 degree system with track updates of 4 timers per second. The system collects critical information on the positional and altitudinal information of airborne targets which permits the radar system to collect valuable data on the bird/bat flux rates as well as wildlife movement patterns and associated altitudes.



The proven technology can be integrated with radar-directed electro-optic, infrared (EOIR) camera system. The system comes in a fixed or mobile design, fully self-contained with all system hardware, software and integration included.ABOUT DETECT INC:DeTect is a fully integrated radar company with radar research, engineering and manufacturing facilities in Florida and Alberta, and offices in California, Hawaii, Canada, the UK, Poland, and Korea.The company is a leader in advanced remote sensing technologies for small radar cross-section targets such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), drones and birds. Other DeTect products include HARRIER™ Security and Surveillance Radars, the DroneWatcher™ counter- UAS system, MERLIN™ bird and bat radars for environmental applications and HARRIER Aircraft Detection Lighting System (ADLS). Since 2003, DeTect has manufactured and commissioned over 600 systems in the US, Canada, the UK, Europe, Africa, and Asia.