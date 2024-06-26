TCL PV Tech Highlights Cutting-Edge Solutions at Intersolar Europe 2024

TCL, a leading brand in the electronic appliances and photovoltaic industry, has successfully concluded its participation at Intersolar Europe 2024, held at Messe München. This year's event saw TCL PV Tech, a full-lifecycle green energy products and service provider under TCL Industries, unveiling a series of cutting-edge technologies and strategic partnerships, reinforcing its commitment to a sustainable and energy-efficient future.



Key Highlights from the Event:1. Launch of TCL Smart Home Energy SolutionsOn June 19, TCL PV Tech introduced its comprehensive Smart Home Energy Solution. By combining all TCL branded solar panels, energy storage system integrated with inverters, heat pumps, and smart EV chargers, the solution optimizes energy production, storage, and consumption, reducing reliance on grid electricity and lowering overall energy costs. By considering different application scenarios, TCL PV Tech provides various packages that meet daily electricity demands, helping reduce unnecessary energy waste and save money.Furthermore, to make these advanced solutions more accessible, TCL PV Tech has partnered with BNP Paribas Personal Finance to offer attractive financing options, allowing customers to enjoy a smart, healthy, and energy-efficient home with minimal monthly costs.2. Strategic Partnership with BNP Paribas Personal FinanceA major highlight was the announcement of Joint Residential Financial Solutions with BNP Paribas Personal Finance, a key player in retail financing in Europe, on June 19th, 2024. This collaboration aims to develop innovative consumer finance products that support sustainable projects, furthering the cause of global environmental protection. In Germany the partnership was formalized with Consors Finanz, a brand of BNP Paribas, emphasizing TCL PV Tech's strategic commitment to fostering sustainable development.According to TCL PV Tech, the residential financial solutions campaign will be triggered starting from Germany to the Europe region. This program is not only a further strengthening of the relationship at the strategic cooperation level, but also a joint effort to promote sustainable projects and contribute to the global low-carbon environmental protection cause.There are three main advantages for homeowners: 1. Vast availability, financing options for a broad range of customers. 2. Easy Repayment, flexible repayment options for extended duration up to 10 years. 3. Quick and easy, simple application process for the customers.The residential financial solutions are designed to offer tailored options for homeowners, providing the best cost-effective solutions, a user-friendly interface through TCL Home, and reliable services to benefit homeowners, installers, and channel distributors.3. Introduction of New PV Modules and TCL Home AppOn June 20, TCL PV Tech unveiled three new N-Type G12R+ TOPCon Cell PV modules covering all the PV scenarios from residential, commercial & industrial to utility-scale solar plants with advanced technology features. These high-efficiency modules are designed to maximize energy output, reflecting TCL's continuous innovation in solar technology. Concurrently, the new version of the TCL Home app was launched, offering users a comprehensive interface to monitor and manage their home energy consumption effectively.4. Launch of Smart Commercial Energy SolutionsOn June 20, TCL presented its Smart Commercial Energy Solutions in collaboration with Pinggao International and StarCharge. This session highlighted advanced energy solutions tailored for commercial applications, demonstrating TCL's strategic partnerships and expanding its reach in the commercial energy sector.Future ProspectsIntersolar 2024 is the first appearance for TCL PV Tech for the overseas energy sector, which reflect TCL PV Tech determination in combining TCL's advantageous resources such as top manufacture for silicon wafer, PV Module and heat pump together to strengthen its position in the renewable energy sector and continuous contribute the global Energy conservation target.TCL PV Tech's successful participation at Intersolar Europe 2024 emphasizes its progress in the photovoltaic industry. With a focus on integrating advanced technologies and forming strategic partnerships, TCL aims to drive global energy transition efforts and enhance energy independence for its customers.About TCL PV TechTCL Photovoltaic Technology (TCL PV Tech) provides cutting-edge one-stop smart solar energy solutions for residential and commercial sectors. Leveraging TCL's decades of expertise in electronics and photovoltaic technology, we ensure clean, efficient, and reliable solar solutions. Our aim is to optimize benefits and enhance energy independence for our customers over the lifetime of the systems.https://www.tcl.com/global/en/photovoltaicAbout Consors FinanzConsors Finanz is one of the leading providers of consumer loans in Germany. The company is a recognized financing specialist, particularly in the retail, e-commerce and automotive business. Its broad range of products and services is aimed at partners such as retail companies and brokers, for example for sales financing, as well as at end customers for consumer financing and debt restructuring. In addition, there are supplementary insurance and additional products which Consors Finanz offers with cooperation partners. Consors Finanz is a brand of the international BNP Paribas Group.www.consorsfinanz.deAbout Pinggao InternationalPinggao Group International Engineering Co., Ltd. ("Pinggao International Engineering") was established in 2015. It evolved from the import and export department of Pinggao Group and relocated and registered in Zhengzhou in November 2015, becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pinggao Group.Pinggao International Engineering's core business is the export of grid and energy equipment and EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contracting services.Pinggao International Engineering has overseas offices in Spain, Poland, Pakistan, Laos, Malaysia and Ethiopia. Its export markets include over 70 countries, such as Italy, Spain, Brazil, Vietnam and Thailand. Its EPC projects are mainly located in India, Poland, Nepal, Laos, Pakistan, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Kyrgyzstan, Thailand and Greece, covering more than a third of the Belt and Road Initiative countries.http://www.pinggaogroup.com/html/pinggaoen/gb/index.shtmlAbout StarChargeStar Charge, a global leader in EV charging and microgrid solutions, operates in 20 countries with manufacturing facilities in the USA, Vietnam, and China. Committed to a sustainable future, Star Charge evolves its solutions through e-mobility innovations, aiming for a mobile and efficient energy network.https://www.wbstar.com/