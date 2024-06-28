Kseng Solar Ignited SNEC 2024 with Cutting-Edge Solar Racking Solutions

From June 13-15, Kseng Solar stood out at SNEC 2024 with its comprehensive solar racking solutions for residential, C&I, and utility applications, captivating lots of audiences and garnering widespread interest throughout the three-day event.

From June 13-15, SNEC 2024 — the most influential international PV expo in Asia and even in the world — was successfully held in Shanghai. Kseng Solar stood out with its comprehensive solar racking solutions for residential, C&I, and utility applications, captivating lots of audiences and garnering widespread interest throughout the three-day event.



More Headlines Articles

All-scenario Solar Racking SolutionsFeatured a diverse range of solar racking solutions designed for various applications, the display across solar fixed and tracking systems, covering KST solar trackers, Tile Roof solar solutions, Metal Roof solar solutions, Ballast Roof solar solutions, Easy Solar Bracket/Kit, BIPV solar solutions, etc. The all-scenario solar racking solutions highlight Kseng Solar's robust manufacturing capabilities and its ability to meet the different needs of the global market.Engaging Series of activitiesKseng Solar's booth was filled with excitement, featuring a series of engaging activities. The release of the dual-manufacturing base trailer video, strategic cooperation signings, and informative speeches, drew significant attention from industry professionals and solar energy enthusiasts. These activities were evidence of Kseng Solar's long-term commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering high-quality solar racking solutionsDedicated in providing solar racking and tracking systems provider since2015 and driven by the mission of "Empowering our world with clean energy", Kseng Solar will commit to delivering more top-tier solar racking solutions to meet solar energy demands, empowering the global transition to green energy.