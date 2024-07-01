RAULI Launches Innovative Flat Roof System for Vertical Solar Panel Installation

HELSINKI—[01.07.2024]— RAULI, the Scandinavian mounting system manufacturer, today announced that it has launched the new RAULI FLAT flat roof system, which enables solar panels to be installed vertically and attached to the roof by welding. This approach offers a number of advantages from the perspective of solar panel system design and installation. In particular, the lightweight system (10kg/m2) is ideal for roofs that cannot support ballasted systems. RAULI FLAT features very strong welding, with attachment that can withstand wind uplift up to 3.5kN/m2—eliminating the need for ballasting and wind plates.



"The RAULI APP calculator recommends adding separate wind plates if conditions require," said RAULI CEO Ville Tiainen. Panels can be installed horizontally or vertically. When installed vertically, it is possible to fit 20% more solar panels in a row. Vertical installation requires fewer components, reducing the cost per solar panel by 15-20% compared to horizontal installation."Project planning is done with the browser-based RAULI APP software," Tiainen added. „The calculator tells you the number of components, the weight of the system and the carbon footprint of the products. It also gives you a production estimate."With RAULI, East-West installation can be done with the same components as south-facing installation. The structure of the RAULI FLAT system is based on a horizontal rail system under the panels. The rail system functions telescopically, so it does not need to be cut, and attaching the rail system does not require bolts or nuts.With rails, vertically installed solar panels are supported against snow at just the right point. Additional snow support is not needed. The system's standard snow load capacity is 3.5kN. This can be increased by adding more mounting plates. Thus, the system is well-suited for Nordic conditions. The components are made from nordic steel, with a surface treatment of hot-dip galvanizing, Galfan, and impact-resistant powder coating.RAULI FLAT comes with a 30-year material warranty, with up to climate exposure class C3.For more information, visit RAULI FLAT