Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Seminar Welcomes Japan as 2025 Country Sponsor

(Washington, DC) - July 11, 2024 - The Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Seminar (Seminar) is honored to announce Japan as the 2025 Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Seminar Country Sponsor.



Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), the Japan Hydrogen Association (JH2A), the Japan Hydrogen Forum (JH2F), and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) are collaborating on this sponsorship, bringing leading Japanese companies, governmental agencies, and business development organizations to the Seminar to connect with U.S. and international counterparts.For almost fifty years, since 1976, the Seminar has been the foremost hydrogen and fuel cell event in North America. The 2025 Seminar is being held January 14-16, 2025, in Long Beach, California."Japan has laid much of the technical and policy foundation that the industry has built upon to get where we are today," says Frank Wolak, President and CEO of the Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA), the managing organization of the Seminar. "The Seminar has a long history showcasing the latest research, analysis, and commercial progress from Japan's top companies, universities, and organizations, and this partnership ensures Japan's critical role in the hydrogen ecosystem is amplified next January in Long Beach."For decades, Japan has been a leader in research, development, and deployment of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies, with early and significant deployments of residential fuel cell systems, hydrogen fuel cell cars and buses, and hydrogen fueling stations. More recently, the Japanese government has reaffirmed its commitment with hydrogen strategy and roadmap documents, and major investments to boost hydrogen supply and build hydrogen shipping and trading networks utilizing ammonia, liquified hydrogen, LOHC, and other feedstocks."Japan has created many policies to advance hydrogen use and Japanese companies have much to offer the global community," says Tamotsu Saito, Chairman of NEDO. "We are very pleased that FCHEA has offered the opportunity for Japan to be the Country Sponsor and display our policies and the wide range of technology to the broad U.S. and international audience attending the 2025 Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Seminar."At the Seminar, NEDO, JH2A, JH2F, JETRO, and Japanese companies and institutions will be prominent in the Exhibit Hall with a Country Pavilion and exhibit booths, as well as featured in the Seminar program and ancillary meetings and events.For more information about the 2025 Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Seminar, please visit http://www.fuelcellseminar.com/seminar.