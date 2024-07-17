Natural Power adds £900k sonic drill rig to fleet

Toby Gilbert, Head of Design and Geotechnical Construction at Natural Power, said: "The addition of sonic drilling technology complements our existing fleet thanks to its sampling capabilities, helping to ensure quality results for our clients and limiting their ground risk.



"With this addition, Natural Power continues its 18-year-long investment in geotechnics for renewable energy projects to help us achieve our mission to create a better environment."Whilst the brand-new sonic technology itself is not unique, Natural Power's new drill rig has a custom-designed carrier that was developed to ensure safety, traction and low ground pressure are key features. The design enables drilling in previously inaccessible locations such as soft ground or forestry brash, which is believed to be a unique capability.Furthermore, a number of additional rig design considerations were included such as ergonomics and reduced manual handling.The rig has been used commercially in sites across Scotland this summer.Natural Power's geotechnical team investigates the ground at a proposed development site to check the foundations and conditions. The drilling team works alongside geophysicists and chartered, geotechnical and civil engineers to carry out a range of sampling methods to highlight any potential risks. Find out more here: www.naturalpower.com/uk/expertise/service/engineering-operations/geotechnical-services