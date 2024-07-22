Hammond Power Solutions Earns 2024 Great Place to Work Certification

GUELPH, ON (July 15, 2024) - Hammond Power Solutions (HPS), a leading manufacturer of dry-type transformers and power quality solutions, is proud to announce that it has been CertifiedTM by Great Place to Work® at all Canada, USA and India locations. This prestigious award is based entirely on what team members say about the company culture and real-time experience working at HPS.



"At HPS we put people first, our team's creativity and dedication not only enhance our workplace culture but also contribute to our continued success and leadership in the industry", stated Adrian Thomas, Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to building on this achievement and continuing to provide an environment where our employees can grow and work with others who genuinely care.""We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work® CertifiedTM, stated Catherine McKeown, Chief People Officer. "We owe our success to our team of dedicated employees and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition. Our unique ability to work as one cohesive team, in good times and in challenging ones, is a key reason why so many employees choose to build their careers with us. Receiving this certification highlights the dedication and passion of our team, who cultivate a sense of belonging and inclusivity, making HPS an exceptional place to work.""Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that HPS stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.Work with people who really care!Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://americas.hammondpowersolutions.com/careers###About HPSHammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSX: HPS.A) is a North American based leader in the design and manufacture of standard and custom electrical dry-type and cast resin transformers and reactors and power quality solutions. Leading edge engineering capabilities, high quality products, and responsive service to customers' needs have all served to establish HPS as a technical and innovative leader in the electroindustry. HPS has operations in Canada, United States, Mexico, and India, and is Rockwell Technology Partner in the Americas and EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa). Learn more at hammondpowersolutions.com and follow HPS on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.About Great Place to Work Certification™Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.