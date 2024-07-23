GameChange Solar Achieves Third-Party Validation for Advanced Bifacial Modeling Performance with Enertis Applus+

NORWALK, CT - July 23, 2024 - GameChange Solar, the third largest global supplier of solar tracking solutions for ground-mounted PV plants, has successfully completed a third-party validation of its bifacial photovoltaic (PV) modeling performance with Enertis Applus+.



Bifacial PV technology has been an important advancement in lowering the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for solar projects. When combined with solar trackers, bifacial solar cells boost energy generation by up to 27%. However, the modeling and optimization of bifacial plants are substantially more complex than for monofacial solar projects.GameChange Solar uses the bifacial_radiance software tool developed by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to model bifacial solar systems more accurately. This advanced tool considers critical parameters such as structure shading factor, mismatch loss factor, and transparency factor. GameChange Solar's analysis using a ray-tracing approach and NREL's bifacial_radiance software augments the simplified methods inherent to PVsyst and provides more accurate modeling. The bifacial_radiance tool has been extensively validated against measured data, ensuring the highest standards of accuracy.GameChange models the bifacial parameters with bifacial_radiance to use as input to PVSyst, the industry's main bankable software. Enertis Applus+, an established global authority on renewable energy consulting, engineering and quality control, conducted an independent technical validation of the methodology with a rigorous review process, confirming the accuracy and reliability of GameChange Solar's bifacial modeling techniques."Bifacial modules can increase the cost of a solar module by 1-2 cents per watt, so the modeling accuracy with solar trackers is extremely important to justify the higher cost," said Vikas Bansal, GameChange Solar's International President. "Having our modeling performance validated by Enertis Applus+ is important to ensure our clients achieve greater energy production and lower LCOE. As always, we remain committed to continuous innovation and excellence in solar technology."For more details about GameChange Solar's bifacial modeling, contact info@gamechangesolar.com.