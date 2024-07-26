Intersolar South America Conference brings together public authorities, entities, businesspeople and international experts to discuss the future of solar energy in Brazil and the world

Among the guests of the conference, representatives from the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL), the National System Operator (ONS), the Energy Research Company (EPE), and ApexBrasil stand out. Intersolar South America Conference is co-organized by ABSOLAR.



The next edition of Intersolar South America, LATAM's largest exhibition and conference for the solar industry, takes place at the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo, Brazil, on August 27-29, 2024, bringing together public authorities, agents from the Brazilian electric sector and international experts for a major debate on the advancement of solar generation in Brazil, which placed the country as the third largest market in the world last year, in addition to presenting the sector's innovations that will dictate the future of technology, including energy storage, green hydrogen and electric vehicles.On the first day, among the guests are representatives of official government agencies, such as Arthur Siqueira, executive secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), Fernando Mosna, director of the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL), Márcio Rea, general director of the National System Operator (ONS), Reinaldo da Cruz Garcia, director of studies at the Energy Research Company (EPE), and Carlos Padilha, head of investments at ApexBrasil, in addition to ABSOLAR authorities, such as Ronaldo Koloszuk, President of the Board of Administrators, Rodrigo Sauaia, CEO, and Camila Ramos, vice president of investment and green hydrogen.Also on the first day of the congress are Abigail Hoper, president of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the US solar energy industry association, David Wedepohl, director of international relations at the Bundesverband Solarwirtschaft (BSW), the main representative entity for the solar energy and energy storage sectors in Germany.In the first half of this year, solar energy added 7 gigawatts (GW) to the national electricity grid, including large solar plants and self-generation systems on roofs, facades and the ground, which significantly increases Brazil's leading role in the global energy transition.Currently, solar energy has 44 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity, according to ABSOLAR's mapping. The photovoltaic sector has already attracted more than R$208.2 billion in new investments and generated more than 1.3 million green jobs in the country.The share of solar energy is equivalent to 18.9% of the Brazilian Electricity Matrix. The photovoltaic sector has already prevented the emission of 53.7 million tons of CO2 in electricity generation. According to the entity, since 2012, business in the photovoltaic sector has guaranteed more than R$64 billion in revenue for the public coffers.In distributed generation, there are 30 GW of installed capacity from solar energy. In the centralized generation segment, large solar plants have more than 13.8 GW of power in the country."The exponential growth of solar energy reflects the popularization and great attractiveness of photovoltaic technology in Brazil, both for consumers in their homes, businesses and rural properties and for the expansion of the National Interconnected System with larger plants", comments Ronaldo Koloszuk, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ABSOLAR.Rodrigo Sauaia, CEO of ABSOLAR, emphasizes that the leading role of photovoltaic technology in the Brazilian energy transition contributes greatly to social, economic and environmental development in all spheres of society. "In addition to accelerating the decarbonization of economic activities and helping to combat global warming, solar energy plays an increasingly strategic role in the competitiveness of productive sectors, relief in family budgets, energy independence and prosperity of nations", he explains."Intersolar South America Conference is a beacon of innovation and collaboration in the solar energy sector, driving the conversation forward and fostering partnerships that are essential for a sustainable future. It is where visionary ideas meet practical solutions, empowering leaders and innovators to transform the energy landscape of South America and beyond", adds Florian Wessendorf, Managing Director Solar Promotion International.About Intersolar South America - LATAM's Largest Exhibition and Conference for the Solar IndustryIntersolar South America, LATAM's largest exhibition and conference for the solar industry, takes place at the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo, Brazil, on August 27-29, 2024 and has a focus on the areas of photovoltaics, PV production and solar thermal technologies. At the accompanying Intersolar South America Conference, renowned experts shed light on hot topics in the solar industry.In 2023, Intersolar South America welcomed around 50,000 visitors and over 2,500 conference attendees over 3 days. More than 400 providers showcased their products.In mind to leverage LATAM's high solar power potential, Intersolar South America brings together manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers and partners of the solar industry in order to create a cleaner environment, inclusive access to power and at affordable prices. The exhibition offers the ideal opportunity to discuss the current status and strategic trends for the Latin American PV markets, as well as technology innovations and new business opportunities.With events spanning four continents, Intersolar is the world's leading exhibition and conference series for the solar industry.Intersolar South America will be held in parallel to ees South America, LATAM's key event for batteries & energy storage systems, Power2Drive South America, LATAM's key exhibition and conference for charging infrastructure and e-mobility, and Electrotec+EM-Power South America, the event for electrical infrastructure and energy management. All four exhibitions are part of The smarter E South America.Organizers: Intersolar South America is organized by Solar Promotion International GmbH, Pforzheim, Freiburg Management and Marketing International GmbH (FMMI) and Aranda Eventos & Congressos Ltda, São Paulo as the co-organizer.www.intersolar.net.br