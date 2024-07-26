Southco Introduces A Flush-Mount E6-73 Constant Torque Hinge

Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions, and hinges/positioning technology, has developed a flush-mount version of its popular E6 constant torque hinge. The E6-73 Stainless Steel Constant Torque Hinge provides all the benefits of a torque hinge in a low-profile, corrosion-resistant package, making it an ideal solution for those who want to maximize safety, longevity, and aesthetics. It also offers high torque for heavy-duty applications while maintaining its low profile. With all these benefits combined, the E6-73 Flush-Mount Torque Hinge provides a long-lasting solution for a variety of applications.



E6-73 Flush Mount HingeSafety is Southco's top priority with their constant torque hinges. They ensure that panels never slam shut, even when users take their hands off them. This means fewer accidents, more convenience, and a better feel when moving a panel. Additionally, the E6-73's barrel down design reduces snag points and provides a continuous flat surface when the panel is closed.Usually, the more complicated a design is, the more potential it has to fail. The E6-73 mitigates these concerns with a durable, corrosion-resistant stainless steel construction that protects the internal mechanism from environmental wear and tear. It also boasts a 500h+ salt spray resistance. This lets the E6-73 withstand even the harshest conditions and maintain a high cycle life.Finally, the E6-73 Flush-Mount Torque Hinge improves the aesthetic of any device it is used in. The barrel-down design keeps the hinge flush with the surface it is used on, providing a continuous flat surface. The hinge's corrosion resistance also keeps it looking like new long into its lifespan. The torque hinge's resistance also provides a higher quality feel for any panel it is used on, regardless of that panel's weight. It guarantees smooth movement and eliminates gravity as a factor so users can access the panel in the way most convenient for them.The E6-73 Flush-Mount Stainless Steel Constant Torque Hinge combines safety, durability, and aesthetics into a convenient, low-profile package that is easy to integrate into a wide variety of designs. Corrosion resistance extends the hinge's cycle life despite harsh conditions, and keeps it looking good throughout it. No matter the application, the E6-73 provides a solution that is built to last, and to look good while doing it.For more information about the E6-73 Flush-Mount Hinge, please visit www.southco.com/E6-Flush-Mount-Hinge or email the 24/7 customer service department at info@southco.com.About SouthcoSouthco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world's most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.