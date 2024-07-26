Sunnova Solar + Storage Systems Powered Nearly 3,000 Customers Through Hurricane Beryl

Sunnova Energy International, Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), an industry-leading adaptive energy services company, announced today that it powered the homes of almost 3,000 customers in the Houston area during and after Hurricane Beryl from July 8 to July 15 while the local utility grids were knocked out and unable to deliver power to Texans. During these eight days, Sunnova solar + storage customers generated 485,249 kWh of energy.



"We're proud of our proven track record of helping keep the power on during disasters, and pleased to have powered our fellow Houstonians during Hurricane Beryl," said William J. (John) Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer at Sunnova. "At a critical moment for our city's power infrastructure, Sunnova had the capability to deliver when the local utilities could not, and as a result, nearly 3,000 Houston-area customers were able to keep the lights on, their food cold and their families safe. This reinforces the notion that during grid outages, a solar + storage system protects homeowners and provides peace of mind with clean, resilient power that comes backed by the best service in the industry."The strength and resiliency of Sunnova's solar + storage systems have been battle-tested in numerous storms throughout the United States and its territories, proving to be an excellent source of dependable electricity. 96% of Sunnova SunSafe® systems in the Houston area required no repairs or maintenance in the week following Hurricane Beryl, and for those that did, Sunnova dispatched crews immediately to perform repairs."Solar + storage adoption continues to accelerate as people see its value as a resilient source of energy," said Michael Grasso, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at Sunnova. "We believe the distributed energy from these aggregated power plants will play an increasing role in US utility grids where our solar + storage systems supplement the centralized electric system to drive increased resiliency and when the grid fails, to ensure reliable off grid power to our customers."Serving an extensive customer base of over 400,000 customers spread across 51 U.S. states and territories, Sunnova remains dedicated to advancing the energy landscape through its mission of powering energy independence.About SunnovaSunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is an industry-leading adaptive energy services company focused on making clean energy more accessible, reliable, and affordable for homeowners and businesses. Through its adaptive energy platform, Sunnova provides a better energy service at a better price to deliver its mission of powering energy independence™. For more information, visit http://www.sunnova.com.