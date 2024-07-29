GameChange Solar Emerges as Third Largest Global and U.S. PV Tracker Company with 12% Global Market Share and 26% U.S. Market Share

GameChange Solar has solidified its position as a key player in the global solar industry, with new milestones in 2023. Globally, the company increased its market share from 10% in 2022 to 12% in 2023, jumping from fourth position to become the third-largest global PV tracker manufacturer with growth of 55% according to the Global Solar PV Tracker market Share report for 2023 published in July 2024 by Wood Mackenzie.



In the U.S., GameChange remained the third-largest provider of solar trackers and gained 6 percentage points of market share, growing from 20% to 26%. This achievement marks a significant leap for the company, which achieved 41% growth in the U.S. in 2023. Together, the top three U.S. tracker companies account for nearly 90% of the tracker shipments in the U.S.GameChange Solar continues to expand its global footprint, securing its position as the second-largest supplier to the Indian market with a 24% market share, the third-largest supplier in the African market with a 25% market share, and the fifth-largest tracker supplier in Asia Pacific with a 9% market share."The two main reasons for our growth are our customer focus and continuous innovation," said Phillip Vyhanek, the company's president and COO. "We are laser-focused on solving our customers' challenges and bringing them high value in everything we do, from the tracker product to their entire experience, including planning, engineering, installation, site support, and long-term customer service."About GameChange SolarGameChange is a leading global provider of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 32 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while also protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.For more information, please visit GameChange Solar.