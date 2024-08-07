Novel Study Reveals Shorter Wind Turbines Could Double Energy Output in the East San Diego Wind Resource Area

California-based company Wind Harvest released a new study revealing that the installation of short utility-scale vertical-axis wind turbines in areas in East San Diego could double the capacity of annual energy production (AEP), from wind farms on the Campo Kumeyaay Reservation and on lands owned privately and by the United States Government.



In this 2024 study, Wind Harvest analyzed wind speeds at 66 feet (20m) above ground level in the Campo Kumeyaay Reservation, McCain Valley and Imperial Valley areas using predictions from UL's Windnavigator, a well respected tool for predicting wind resources at different heights above the ground.The analysis shows that in existing wind farms where average wind speeds exceed 6.5m/s (14.5mph) at 66' above ground level, 544 megawatts (MWs) of short, H-type VAWTs could be added to the 525 MWs of horizontal-axis wind turbines (HAWTs) currently installed in the windier parts of the resource area.Based on the mid-level wind speeds in the zone and assuming the use of VAWTs that would be as efficient as Wind Harvester® turbines, the East San Diego Resource Area could produce an additional 1,550 GWh of electricity per year. This is enough electricity to meet the needs of 222,000 homes in California per year."San Diego ratepayers would benefit from making full use of its small but excellent wind resource, " said Kevin Wolf, CEO of Wind Harvest. "This is especially true with turbines like Wind Harvesters that are made of steel and aircraft aluminum and should last for 70-100 years."Modern vertical-axis wind turbines (VAWTs) can operate sustainably and harness untapped turbulent "mid-level" wind energy that blows between 5 and 30 meters above ground (16'-100'). Traditional turbines avoid turbulence, leaving a lot of windy land under and around them needing a new technology to make use of the resource.Wolf added, "These areas in San Diego County are already zoned for wind turbines and have existing infrastructure. The wind under the tall turbines can provide the cheapest source of electricity in the region."Wind Harvest is raising capital to bring its Wind Harvester® VAWTs through the certification step in the renewable energy technology certification process. Once certified, the Company will sell its turbine to commercial and utility customers. These turbines will vary in capacity from 50 kilowatts ("kW") to 250kW. The top of their blade tips can be as low as 57 feet above the ground. All Wind Harvesters are designed for the turbulent and gusting mid-level wind that traditional turbines are unable to use. Their first Wind Harvester will be third-party certified and available for sale in 2025 with 50 to 75kW generators.For more information on Wind Harvest, visit https://www.windharvest.com.