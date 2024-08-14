Anza Launches New Software to Empower Solar Developers to Save Time, Navigate Complex Supply Chains, and Increase Project Profits

Oakland, Calif —August 14, 2024—Today, Anza, a leading solar and energy storage supply chain platform, announced a new product and subscription offering only available through Anza that provides developers, IPPs, EPCs, utilities, investors, and independent engineers on-demand access to the solar industry's most advanced real-time data and software platform. With access to data and insights of more than 95% of the U.S. module supply, solar module buyers and developers can easily minimize risk, save time, reduce lifetime project costs, and make optimal project decisions.



More Headlines Articles

"Anza's subscription offering sets a new standard in the industry," said Mike Hall, CEO of Anza. "Developers and those in charge of solar procurement no longer have to make assumptions based on outdated market pricing or unreliable forecasts. Instead, they gain access to the most robust and accurate pricing, comprehensive product information, and detailed supply chain data—all in one place, whenever they need. The long-tail impact is increased project profits and, ultimately, more solar projects getting funded and online."Rooted in the Solar Industry's Most Pressing NeedsDespite the urgent need to launch new solar projects, developers frequently face weeks to months of back-and-forth with vendors just to determine the best module for their project. Additionally, during the development and procurement processes, they depend on costly and outdated supply chain and technical data that fail to keep pace with rapidly changing market conditions. This inefficiency wastes valuable time and forces buyers and developers to make critical decisions with outdated information, resulting in missed profit opportunities.As the module market becomes more dynamic due to tariffs, product availability, and supply chain constraints, it's more important than ever that developers have full line of sight into real-time data that can help them minimize risk and make optimal investment and purchasing decisions.Mission-Critical Purchasing & Investment Decisions Made Confidently, In a Fraction of the TimePowered by the solar industry's largest and most robust module database, Anza's new software and subscription offering enables developers and module buyers to access supplier pricing, product and counterparty data, technical specs, and downloadable documentation from 95% of the module market - all from a single easy-to-use online platform. Additional benefits of Anza's subscription plans include:• Time savings: Users can view product options instantly. They gain the ability to compare and evaluate over 110 solar products in minutes. In addition, users gain access to vendor information and robust product document libraries.• Risk Mitigation: Access to comprehensive risk data that constantly updates to help navigate tariffs, adapt to changes in regulations or designs, and pivot successfully when projects encounter late stage changes.• Value creation: Ability to easily compare installation costs and production revenue for each module choice, and make decisions with modules ranked by lifetime value using Anza's Effective Dollars per WattTM metricAnza's new subscription product empowers users to confidently find modules that meet their price, production, and technological constraints, ensuring their projects are viable and profitable from the start."Anza's platform provides a complete market view and enables us to see modules ranked by total lifetime value, not just price," said Greg Hering, CEO of ClearPath Energy. "This helps our team quickly identify value creation for all our projects under development.""Before Anza, we only had access to a few vendors," said Jono Stevens, COO of Spreck Energy. "Now, with real-time pricing and expanded market access, we are confident we're securing the best deals and taking advantage of volume discounts for our smaller projects."Anza will offer tiered subscription packages custom built to fit companies' unique needs. Options range from packages designed to help teams with time-savings and project profits, to tiers that offer resource-constrained companies the ability to improve project outcomes with the support of Anza's world-class procurement and engineering capabilities.To sign up or learn more about Anza's new software and subscription product, visit anzarenewables.com.