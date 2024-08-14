QuickBOLT Introduces the QB RibRider™ for Exposed Fastener, Trapezoidal, and Ribbed Metal Roofs

Livermore, CA - QuickBOLT, a division of Quickscrews International Corporation, is pleased to announce the release of the QB RibRider™, a hassle-free solution for solar mounting on exposed fastener, trapezoidal, and ribbed metal roofs. This mount is designed for ease of use, flexibility, and reliability, making solar rail installation faster and more secure.



The QB RibRider™ is ideal for installers and contractors working on exposed fastener, trapezoidal, or ribbed metal roofs. It provides an adjustable base that fits various rib widths, heights, and angles, making it compatible with multiple roof profiles. It includes 75mm butyl pads for strong weatherproofing and a rotating L-bracket for mounting at 90 or 180 degrees. This mount is easy to place and secure, providing a solid attachment to the roof.Rick Gentry, VP of Product Development at QuickBOLT, states, "The RibRider is a solid choice for exposed fastener roofs. We focused on making it adjustable and easy to place while ensuring its penetration points are leak-proof."He adds, "We designed the RibRider to be as flexible as possible, so installers can get the job done quickly without sacrificing reliability."Key Features:• Adjustable Base: Fits varying rib widths, heights, and angles, suitable for different roof profiles.• Superior Weatherproofing: Comes with factory-applied butyl pads to prevent leaks.• Easy Installation: Quickly secures to the roof with the provided screws and requires low torque to avoid stripping.• Flexible Rail-Mounting: The rotating L-bracket supports mounting at 90 or 180 degrees.Why Choose QuickBOLT:QuickBOLT has been serving installers and business owners for nearly fifteen years. As the creators of the original top mount, QuickBOLT understands what matters to installers: products that are quick to install, accurate, and dependable. Customer service and mounting solutions are our top priorities at QuickBOLT.Availability:The QB RibRider™ is available now. Contact our sales team for more details.About QuickBOLT:QuickBOLT, a division of Quickscrews International Corporation, is based in Livermore, CA. We specialize in providing ultra-reliable fastener solutions that woodworkers and installers trust.