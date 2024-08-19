Jupiter Power Announces Commercial Operations of 400MWh of Dispatchable Power in Houston and Continued Investment in Texas

Jupiter Power LLC ("Jupiter Power") announced today the achievement of commercial operations of 400MWh of dispatchable power to the ERCOT grid from its Callisto I battery energy storage facility in Houston, Texas. This new facility, which will significantly increase Houston's supply of reliable, zero emissions power as it faces record demand increases, is a product of the market-based improvements by lawmakers in recent years to add competitive dispatchable power to the ERCOT grid.



The Callisto I Energy Center is a 200MW/400MWh battery energy storage system located in central Houston, five miles from the Medical Center and ten miles from the Houston Ship Channel at the site of a former HL&P H.O. Clarke fossil fuel power plant. The site can accommodate an additional 400MW/800MWh of battery energy storage generation."Jupiter couldn't be prouder about bringing the Callisto I project online," said Andy Bowman, Chief Executive Officer of Jupiter Power. "This project responds to lawmakers' calls to increase affordable and dispatchable new generation in an area where people need more power. Callisto I is the first energy storage project at this scale in the City of Houston and will help meet Houston's growing power needs while also increasing resiliency from extreme weather events."Callisto I represents Jupiter Power's expansion of large-scale operational battery energy storage projects outside of West Texas and into Houston, to provide the city with clean, resilient and emissions-free power."The announcement of Jupiter Power's Callisto I Energy Storage project is significant and exciting for the region, as it's the first large-scale transmission-connected energy storage project in the City of Houston. This critical project will help address peak power demand and is another great example of our region's leadership in scaling and deploying impactful solutions for an all the above energy future," said Jane Stricker, Greater Houston Partnership, Senior Vice President and Houston Energy Transition Initiative (HETI) Executive Director."It is essential that Texas has a diversified generation portfolio," said State Senator Charles Schwertner, Chairman of the Senate Committee of Business and Commerce, "Batteries play an important role within that portfolio to help address demands in times of need."Jupiter Power is a developer, owner, and operator of stand-alone, grid-connected battery energy storage projects that was founded in 2017. Callisto I is Jupiter's ninth project in ERCOT, bringing its total ERCOT fleet to 1,375MWh. In December of 2023, Jupiter Power announced the closing of a $65.2 million financing with First Citizens Bank to finance the construction of Callisto I.About Jupiter PowerJupiter is a leading energy storage infrastructure platform with deep trading, analytics, development, finance, operations, and construction capabilities and unparalleled intellectual property in dispatch optimization. The company is developing more than 11,000 MW of projects from California to Maine, and has offices in Austin and Houston, Texas, and Chicago, Illinois. For more information on Jupiter Power LLC, please visit our Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook pages or visit www.jupiterpower.io.