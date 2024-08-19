QE Solar Commences Maintenance Services for Plus Power's Kapolei Energy Storage Project, Surpassing 1GWh of Battery Energy Storage In Operation



QE Solar ("QE"), a leading national Operations and Maintenance (O&M) provider in utility-scale battery energy storage systems ("BESS"), is pleased to announce it is successfully providing maintenance services for the Kapolei Energy Storage ("KES") project, which is developed and owned by Plus Power. The KES facility located on Oahu, Hawaii, is the most advanced grid-scale BESS system in the world, helping transition the state's electric power from coal and oil to solar and wind. This BESS project adds significant maintenance capacity on top of QE's existing 4.5GW of energy projects in operation in over 39 states."As the leading third-party operator of BESS projects and one of the largest O&M providers in the United States, supporting both utility scale and C&I projects, we are extremely excited to be serving this critically important grid infrastructure project." Ken Heissler, CEO"As the leading third-party operator of BESS projects and one of the largest O&M providers in the United States, supporting both utility scale and C&I projects, we are extremely excited to be serving this critically important grid infrastructure project and increasing our diverse portfolio of operating BESS projects, which now exceeds 1GWh in operation." Said Ken Heissler, CEO of QE Solar. "The KES project provides among the highest level of battery-to-grid capacity percentage in the world, and we are very proud that Plus Power entrusted our utility operations team and NERC-compliant remote operations center for maintenance services on this groundbreaking project.""We are very appreciative to have QE Solar as a partner on the KES project and recognize the important partnership in delivering value day-in and day-out," said Naveen Abraham, Chief Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Officer of Plus Power.QE Solar serves the KES project out of its NERC-compliant remote operations center located in Springfield, NJ, and maintains on the ground personnel on the island of Oahu to support high project availability."We have consistently demonstrated our team's diverse operating capabilities and in-depth knowledge when it comes to operating BESS and hybrid PV and BESS projects. We are extremely proud of our team for their continued commitment to excellence and integrating years of experience in BESS and PV to address the unique opportunities and challenges with successfully operating these next generation energy projects," said Ryan McCauley, Vice President, Business Development of QE Solar.About QE Solar LLCQE Solar, founded in 2010, is the leading North American O&M provider serving both the Utility scale and C&I segments of the solar, BESS and EV charging industry. Committed to a culture of safety and best in class technical services, QE supports the advancement of clean energy initiatives for its clients and communities. The Company provides expansive services supporting the renewable energy industry with a focus on full scale solar, EV and BESS O&M services as well as commissioning, remote monitoring, owner's engineering, third party audits, inhouse aerial thermography, QA/QC services, corrective maintenance, MV services and a variety of other technical O&M services (both onsite and off), which optimize the performance and availability of the renewable assets within its portfolios. For more information contact sales@qesolar.com.About Plus PowerTMThe Plus Power team is accelerating the deployment of transmission-connected battery energy storage throughout the United States. Plus Power develops, owns, and operates standalone battery energy storage systems that provide capacity, energy, and ancillary services, enabling the rapid integration of renewable generation resources. Headquartered in Houston, with offices in San Francisco, Chicago, and Miami, Plus Power operates at the nexus of energy, technology and finance. For more information, visit www.pluspower.com.