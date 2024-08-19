ROYPOW Introduces New Solar Off-Grid Battery Backup Solutions: Affordable Alternatives to Top Brands

Recently, ROYPOW, a global motive power battery and energy storage system provider, announced the new Solar Off-Grid Battery Backup system to its residential energy storage solution lineup. Boasting both performance and affordability, this new addition is designed to meet the growing demand for reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective energy solutions.



For residential applications, ROYPOW has spent years developing industry-leading, high-end all-in-one energy storage solutions—high efficiency, high power, and high capacity for whole-home backup, achieving energy resilience and freedom. Now, to enlarge the residential product portfolio and meet diversified energy demands, ROYPOW is turning its eyes to solutions that combine competitive pricing with advanced technologies and high performance, making them one of the best alternatives to popular brands such as Tesla Powerwall.In regions such as the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia, where weak or damaged grids and frequent, unplanned outages are common, the demand for home energy self-sufficiency and affordable access to energy is urgent. With solar panels, inverters, and batteries to generate, convert, and store energy, all at a low cost, homeowners can draw power from the grid when available and be completely self-reliant at other times. That's the idea behind the new Solar Off-Grid Battery Backup system introduced by ROYPOW, aiming to empower an off-grid future for these regions.The commitment to providing such a reliable and affordable solution is supported by ROYPOW's strong comprehensive capabilities. With a team of over 200 skilled R&D engineers, ROYPOW possesses independent R&D and design capabilities, with the BMS, PCS, and EMS all designed in house, boasting up to 171 patents and copyrights. ROYPOW testing center, an authorized laboratory of CSA and TÜV, covers 80% of the testing capabilities required by industry standards, with its products certified to leading international standards like UL, CE, CB, and RoHS. Featuring a 75,000-square-meter smart factory equipped with industry-leading fully automatic production lines and manufacturing equipment, ROYPOW has a total production capacity of 8 GWh per year. For quality assurance, ROYPOW has comprehensive quality system and management system certifications such as ISO 9001: 2015 and IATF16949: 2016 and performs strict quality control across key processes. ROYPOW has established 13 subsidiaries and offices worldwide and continues to expand for reliable support. By now, ROYPOW lithium batteries have been recognized by over a million users worldwide.ROYPOW Solar Off-Grid Battery BackupROYPOW new Off-Grid Battery Backup solution incorporates a 5kWh LiFePO4 battery and a 6kW off-grid solar inverter (also available with 4kW and 12kW options), highlighting higher reliability, easier and quicker installation, and lower total cost of ownership to enhance off-grid living experience.The 5kWh LiFePO4 battery adopts safe and reliable battery cells from the global top 3 brands with up to 20 years of design life, over 6000 times of cycle life, and 5 years of extended warranty. It supports flexible capacity expansion of up to 40kWh to extend the uptime of home appliances. Built-in intelligent BMS ensures performance and safety through real-time monitoring and multiple safe protections. ROYPOW batteries are compatible with most leading inverter brands for more flexibility.The 6kW solar off-grid inverter has an efficiency of up to 98% for maximized PV energy conversion. It can work in parallel with up to 12 units, making it ideal for homes with high-power appliances. Designed for ruggedness, the inverter has a lifespan of up to 10 years backed by a 3-year warranty. Featuring an IP54 ingress rating for enhanced protection, the ROYPOW inverter withstands tough environmental conditions for stable performance.For further information and inquiry, please visit www.roypow.com or contact marketing@roypow.com.