Siemens strengthens Gridscale X offering, enabling TSOs to accelerate the energy transition

Siemens will release two new products as part of its Gridscale X portfolio at CIGRE Paris Session next week. The new Gridscale X software will enable power utilities, in particular Transmission System Operators (TSOs), to accelerate the energy transition by paving the way towards more flexible and autonomous grid management.



Driven by a significant increase in electricity demand, as well as renewable and distributed energy resources (DERs), TSOs face the challenge of ensuring the secure and reliable operation of transmission networks, due to rising complexities caused by the integration of renewable energy - such as system inertia drop, limited grid capacity, and expensive redispatch. With newly released Gridscale X software, such as "Gridscale X Protection Data Manager" and "Gridscale X Dynamic Line Rating", Siemens can support grid operators to accelerate their digital transformation across planning, operations, and maintenance, enabling the shift towards net-zero grids."Gridscale X is a game-changer for grid operators navigating the energy transition," said Sabine Erlinghagen, CEO of Siemens Grid Software. "By providing modular, interoperable software that seamlessly integrates with existing infrastructure, we're empowering utilities accelerate digital transformation easier, faster, and at scale, helping to solve their most pressing challenges efficiently and reliably."About Gridscale XGridscale X paves the way for autonomous grid management, empowering grid operators to solve their most pressing challenges related to the energy transition. The modular software is easy to deploy and fast to integrate into any existing IT and OT landscape, while increasing the efficiency and reliability of utilities' operations. As a part of Siemens Xcelerator, the products are developed with the core design principles of interoperability, flexibility, openness, availability as a service, and the highest level of cybersecurity.Gridscale X Protection Data Manager"Gridscale X Protection Data Manager" is an essential tool for grid operators grappling with the challenges of growing grid complexity and data overload. The software enables them to create and maintain accurate and up-to-date transparency of their protection equipment, including protection settings, device information, and configuration data. Grid operators can achieve substantial cost savings by preventing outages that lead to penalties and operational downtime. Automated data imports save up to 80 percent of the time in comparison to manual processes, ensuring high accuracy and improved data quality.Gridscale X Dynamic Line Rating"Gridscale X Dynamic Line Rating" maximizes the utilization of the transmission grid amid the rising number of renewable generation sources. By calculating line capacity in real-time based on current local weather and ambient conditions, Gridscale X Dynamic Line Rating can unlock 10-15 percent capacity increase over 90 percent of the time. This allows grid operators to bridge the gap between urgent capacity needs and usual grid extension timelines, while reducing congestion management costs that can reach billions of euros annually.Further additions to Gridscale X portfolioSiemens is continuously innovating its grid software approach to meet and adapt to the evolving needs of the industry. That is why, the proven software "Siguard DSA" and "PSS Cape", are also set to be migrated to Siemens' Gridscale X portfolio, including new features and functionality essential for accelerating the energy transition.Gridscale X Dynamic Security Assessment (formerly known as Siguard DSA)"Gridscale X Dynamic Security Assessment" delivers real-time and operational planning capabilities enabling transmission grid operators to operate highly dynamic grids securely under rapidly changing system conditions. It provides real-time awareness of potential contingencies and their impact on grid stability and recommends verified actions to prevent blackouts. The updated version of the software comes with a modern architecture and intuitive web user interface (UI). It features a brand-new model-based inertia assessment and an automated contingency assessment for more effective grid management.Gridscale X Advanced Protection Assessment (formerly known as PSS Cape)"Gridscale X Advanced Protection Assessment" is a highly-detailed protection simulation software that enables transmission and large distribution utilities to protect grids effectively and reliably despite evolving generation and load structures and increasing volatility.