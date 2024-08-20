Qcells named Top Performer by Kiwa PVEL for 9th year, recognized by RETC, EuPD Research and n-tv Life & Living

[Berlin, Germany, August 20, 2024] Qcells, a global leading provider of completely clean energy, has once more been rated as a Top Performer in the PV Module Reliability Scorecard, published every year by respected independent laboratory, Kiwa PV Evolution Labs (PVEL). This latest accolade marks the ninth year in a row that Qcells has secured this rating.



This year, it was Qcells' Q.PEAK DUO G11 bifacial dual-glass solar modules that was selected for Kiwa PVEL's Product Qualification Program (PQP), which the testing body uses as a guideline for its annual PV Module Reliability Scorecard. This program tests for a module's ability to withstand all manner of stresses and climatic conditions, putting the module through thermal cycling, damp heat, mechanical stress, hail stress, and checking for potential induced degradation (PID), light induced degradation (LID), and light and elevated temperature induced degradation( LeTID).Qcells' Q.PEAK DUO G11 bifacial dual-glass module performed excellently in all tests, affirming the company's own commitment to reliability, quality and long-term durable performance, which underpins our 25-year product and performance warranty.A Qcells spokesperson said: "In the year that Qcells celebrates its 25th anniversary, it fills us with pride to know that we have secured the Top Performer accolade from Kiwa PVEL for nine years running. This level of consistently high quality is a testament to all of the hard work that our teams of technical experts put in at our state-of-the-art R&D locations around the globe."Without this commitment to technological excellence and performance, Qcells could never have made it to 25 years in the solar industry. This is an achievement achieved through quality engineering, and we are grateful to Kiwa PVEL's Reliability Scorecard for independently supporting this ongoing quest for quality in photovoltaics."Qcells is also proud to have been rated in the High Achievement in Performance category in the Renewable Energy Test Center's (RETC) recently published 2024 PV Module Index. The RETC index is a highly respected evaluation of the reliability, quality and performance of solar modules, andQcells scored highly for PID, LID, thermal cycling, conversion efficiency, module efficiency, incidence angle modifier (IAM) and temperature coefficient.In addition to the Kiwa PVEL and RETC accolades, Qcells has also secured two other respected awards for 2024.For the 11th year running in Europe, and the third year running in the US, Qcells can boast the ‘Top Brand PV' seal from internationally renowned energy research institute EuPD Research.This seal recognizes a number of factors that have consistently made Qcells a popular choice among end customers in the residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) space, including exceptional customer service, product quality and after-sales support. The ranking is based on EuPD Research's ‘Global PV InstallerMonitor' survey, drawing on the feedback of thousands of installation companies operating in the competitive European and American solar sectors.The fourth award from n-tv Life & Living is German-specific, and recognizes Qcells as a leading provider of solar technology in Germany. The n-tv Life & Living Award surveyed more than 50,000 customers in the category Solar Technology, ranking more than 650 active brands in the residential solar market. Qcells secured top spot in this category for the fifth year running - further underlining the company's brand strength, commitment to quality, and ability to consistently deliver high-performing products.Customers in Germany that choose Qcells do so in the knowledge that not only are the company's solar modules highly rated by consumers, but are also backed by a 25-year product and performance warranty, tested to the highest quality standards in the industry, and supported by a dedicated team of professionals boasting the most solar and clean energy experience in the industry.About Qcells - Completely Clean EnergyQcells is one of the world's leading clean energy companies, recognized for its established reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules, portfolio of intelligent storage systems, and growing international pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects. 