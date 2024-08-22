Energy Toolbase Partners with Yotta Energy to Elevate Energy Storage Project Deployments

Energy Toolbase and Yotta Energy have partnered to deliver a fully integrated hardware and software solution, empowering renewable energy developers to deploy energy storage projects with unmatched efficiency and ease. Yotta Energy's industry-leading energy storage hardware offerings are now paired with Acumen EMS™ control software to maximize the performance of systems in the field.



Through the ETB Developer platform, users can now model energy storage savings and dispatch scenarios for Yotta's SolarLEAF 208V and 480V energy storage system (ESS), leveraging Acumen EMS™ controls software for real-world operational analysis. With SolarLEAF's plug-and-play design and the intelligence of Acumen EMS, DC-coupled system deployments are simplified. This partnership delivers a unique solution to the commercial energy storage market, where demands are everchanging.Yotta's SolarLEAF is the first of its kind—a panel-level energy storage system integrating directly with the PV modules. The system operates at the module level, offering unparalleled flexibility and scalability. The 208V and 480V variants are designed to meet the diverse needs of commercial projects, providing seamless integration with existing solar infrastructure. SolarLEAF's rugged design ensures durability and reliability in the field, even in extreme environmental conditions."Yotta has established itself as a reliable hardware provider in the commercial energy storage market, and we're thrilled to integrate it with our advanced controls software," said Scott D'Ambrosio, VP of Sales at Energy Toolbase. "We're confident this partnership will unlock new opportunities and accelerate the deployment of even more projects."Acumen EMS seamlessly integrates with leading hardware providers, offering flexible control options—fixed and dynamic—tailored to meet your project's unique needs. By pairing an intelligent EMS with ETB Monitor, Energy Toolbase's powerful monitoring solution, this partnership empowers developers to model and deploy more storage."This collaboration represents a significant milestone for Yotta Energy as we continue to innovate in the Commercial Solar and Energy Storage space," said Jordan Harris, Interim CEO of Yotta Energy. "By combining our truly integrated SolarLEAF technology with Energy Toolbase's sophisticated software, we are setting a new standard for efficiency and ease of deployment in commercial energy storage projects."Energy Toolbase and Yotta Energy are hosting a webinar on August 28, 2024. We will cover best practices for modeling, share hardware specifications, and demo the integration within ETB Developer! Register for free.About Energy ToolbaseEnergy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's SaaS products are used by over 1,500 distributed energy organizations worldwide.Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.About Yotta EnergyHeadquartered in Austin, Texas, Yotta Energy is delivering a green future with 'Energy Made Simple' solutions that incorporate solar, energy storage, and electric vehicle charging technologies into commercial buildings. Yotta has developed a unique PV-Coupled™ architecture, a smart energy storage solution designed to scale with rooftop solar PV projects effortlessly, in addition to a number of electric vehicle charging products to create a holistic ecosystem of renewable energy technologies.Yotta's technology features advanced thermal management to maintain an optimal working temperature even under extreme outdoor conditions. As an integrated software plus hardware solution, Yotta also helps address grid outages by enhancing grid resilience and reliability. Yotta's technology allows for a much lower total installation cost for rooftop solar-plus-storage and EV charging infrastructure than any other current providers. Learn more at www.yottaenergy.com.