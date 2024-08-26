Spearmint Energy and Sungrow to Partner on More Than 1 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Projects in Texas

Spearmint Energy ("Spearmint"), a next-generation renewable energy company enabling the clean energy revolution through battery energy storage, and Sungrow USA Corporation ("Sungrow"), a leading global inverter and energy storage system solutions supplier, announced that they entered into an agreement to deploy more than 1 GWh of additional energy storage capacity at Spearmint energy storage projects in Texas through 2025.



"We are pleased to once again partner with Sungrow - a producer of high-quality, low-cost products needed to advance the energy transition - to bring our battery storage projects to completion," said Peter Rood, Chief Development Officer of Spearmint. "Spearmint's latest projects will leverage Sungrow's integrated platform and allow us to quickly deploy new storage capacity to meet the growing need for the reliable, low-cost energy that powers the Texas economy while creating new jobs and additional tax revenue for local communities."Spearmint's projects will utilize Sungrow's PowerTitan 2.0, a new, state-of-the-art energy storage system. The system includes an easily scalable design and enhanced fire suppression features, including advanced liquid-cooling technology. The system also maintains top performance in harsh environments - including high-humidity areas, dusty deserts, or high elevations - and reduces auxiliary power consumption."Spearmint Energy has quickly become a leader in BESS, and we are excited to deepen our partnership with a market player of its caliber. Like Sungrow, Spearmint fundamentally believes in the power of cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to enhance grid stability. We are pleased to have our products support Spearmint's projects," said Martial Yu, Head of Service at Sungrow.The agreement between Spearmint and Sungrow follows their work together on Spearmint's inaugural project, Revolution, a 150 MW, 300 MWh BESS project in Crane, 30 miles south of Odessa in West Texas. Revolution utilizes Sungrow's PowerTitan Series storage system and includes 134 battery containers holding 6,432 battery modules.About SungrowSungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is a global leading PV inverter and ESS provider with 515 GW of power electronic converters installed worldwide as of December 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow leaders in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESS for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions, and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products provide power in 170 countries and regions worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit: www.sungrowpower.com.About Spearmint EnergySpearmint Energy ("Spearmint" or the "Company") is a next-generation renewable energy company enabling the clean energy revolution through battery energy storage systems ("BESS"). Spearmint develops, installs, owns, operates, and optimizes BESS with the aim of reducing grid volatility, increasing system resiliency, and minimizing carbon emissions in a responsible and efficient manner. As of Q2 2024, the Company operates a 150MW/300 MWh BESS project in West Texas, and has more than 20 projects, totaling over 10 GWh of capacity, under development in 10+ states across 4 U.S. regions. Headquartered in Miami, with an additional office in Minneapolis, Spearmint employs over 50 professionals and strives to be the preeminent green merchant energy company. For more information, please visit: https://www.spearmintenergy.com/.