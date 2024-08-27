Aurora Solar Unveils HelioScope Similar Obstruction Detection Feature

Aurora Solar, the leading global platform for solar sales and design, today announced it will launch HelioScope Similar Obstruction Detection at RE+ in September. Built with Aurora Solar's proprietary AI technology, HelioScope Similar Obstruction Detection streamlines the process of identifying and creating "keepouts" — or areas where modules should not be placed, such as a skylight — for rooftop obstructions in commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects.



As C&I solar projects get bigger and more complex, the challenge of managing numerous obstructions — everything from HVAC units to vents — has become increasingly daunting. Traditionally, finding and creating keepouts for these obstructions has been a time-consuming, manual task, extending design timelines and creating inefficiencies. HelioScope Similar Obstruction Detection addresses these challenges by drastically reducing the time required to locate and manage rooftop obstructions.Features and Benefits:Increased Efficiency: As the first AI-based detection solution for large scale C&I solar projects, HelioScope Similar Obstruction Detection uses Aurora Solar's proprietary AI technology to identify and create keepouts for similar obstructions in a fraction of the time. What typically takes 10-15 minutes to do manually can now be automated in just 10-15 seconds.Accelerated Project Timelines: By automating detection and keepout creation processes, solar developers and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction companies (EPCs) can accelerate their design timelines, enabling them to focus on higher-value tasks and deliver more proposals.Support for Larger Projects: While AI-based obstruction detection is not new to residential solar, its use in C&I solar has been limited to small rooftop projects. With the introduction of HelioScope Similar Obstruction Detection, C&I solar professionals will be able to confidently automate the accurate detection and creation of keepouts on even the largest rooftops systems.Paul Grana, GM, HelioScope at Aurora Solar said, "By integrating Aurora's state-of-the-art AI technology in HelioScope, we're expanding our capabilities as the world's most trusted solar software, providing a solution that speeds up the design process, and enhances the accuracy of preliminary designs."Visit us at Booth A59079 at RE+ to learn more about HelioScope Similar Obstruction Detection.About Aurora SolarAurora Solar is creating a future of solar for all. The company is putting the power of data and technology into the hands of every solar professional to make solar adoption simple and predictable. The cloud-based platform uses data, automation, and AI to streamline workflows and grow solar businesses faster. More than 7,000 of the industry's top organizations rely on Aurora and over 20 million solar projects have been designed with the platform globally. The San Francisco-based company was: ranked on Inc's 2024 Fast 5000, TIME's 2024 Top U.S. GreenTech Companies; the only climate tech business named to the 2022 Forbes AI 50; listed on the 2022 Deloitte Fast 500; and, named to Solar Power World's 2023 Top Solar Software & Monitoring Products. For more information, visit www.aurorasolar.com and follow on X @AuroraSolarInc.