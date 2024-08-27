Nexamp and TurningPoint Energy Celebrate Completion of 9.4 Megawatt Solar Farm in Rhode Island

Nexamp and TurningPoint Energy (TPE) celebrated the completion of their collaboration on a new 9.4 megawatt (MW) solar farm in Warren, Rhode Island on Thursday, August 22, 2024, with a ribbon cutting event at the project site. The solar farm, which includes two co-located solar arrays made up of more than 17,000 solar modules, represents a unique repurposing of acreage that was previously developed as a golf course. State and local officials, as well as executives from Nexamp and TPE, joined community members to mark the completion of the project.



More Headlines Articles

TPE developed the project, and Nexamp built, owns, and operates it. Construction began in late 2022, with power delivered to the grid for the first time last month. Located in the Rhode Island Energy service territory, it is part of Rhode Island's Virtual Net Metering program, exclusively serving schools, non-profits, and municipalities."This is our largest solar project in Rhode Island to date, adding to our rapidly growing national solar portfolio and extending our longstanding relationship with TPE as a valued development partner," said Jenn DeLaney, Vice President of Channel Operations, Nexamp. "Each project we build, whether we develop it ourselves or work with partners, represents a long-term commitment to the host community and an opportunity to make renewable energy more widely available to all. We are pleased to bring the benefits of solar to important local organizations with this latest project in Warren.""We are thrilled to get this unique project across the finish line with a trusted partner such as Nexamp," said Salar Naini, President of TurningPoint Energy. "Transforming an old golf course into a solar farm not only revitalizes unused land but also contributes to a greener future for Rhode Island."This solar project provides energy savings to 15 area non-profit organizations, schools, cities, and towns that have signed an energy sales agreement with Nexamp and get their power from Rhode Island Energy. Over its lifetime, this project is expected to generate approximately 11.5 million kWh annually, contributing to Rhode Island's goal of 100% renewable electricity across the state."Congratulations to the Town of Warren and all of the parties involved with advancing this solar project," said Chris Kearns, Acting Commissioner of the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources. "This system is a great contribution to Rhode Island's Act on Climate objectives and supports our 100 percent renewable energy standard by 2033."One of the local groups benefiting from the solar project is Warren-based Hope & Main, a non-profit culinary incubator working to empower an inclusive community of entrepreneurs to jumpstart and cultivate thriving food businesses that are the foundation of a more just, sustainable and resilient local food economy.About NexampNexamp is building the new energy economy with proven solar and storage solutions, and inviting individuals, communities, and businesses to take part in the benefits. Our end-to-end capabilities—including project development and acquisition, design, construction, operations and customer management—position Nexamp as a just and equitable market leader. By building integrated clean energy products, we ensure that both savings and job opportunities reach everyday Americans. With more than 1 GW of renewable energy-generating assets currently in operation or under construction, we're building a cleaner and more resilient future. Visit us at www.nexamp.com.About TurningPoint EnergyTurningPoint Energy is a privately held clean energy development, advisory and investment company with over 1 GW in large-scale and community solar projects in operation or under development across the United States. Our team adapts to each client's needs and finds ways to invest in our clients and their communities… at every turning point. For more information, please visit turningpoint-energy.com. Connect with TurningPoint Energy via LinkedIn.