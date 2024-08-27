OMRON Electronic Components to Showcase Cutting-Edge Clean Energy Solutions at RE+ 24

OMRON Electronic Components, a global leader in electronic components solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming RE+ 24, the largest clean energy event in North America, from Sept. 9-12 at the Anaheim Convention Center & Campus in Anaheim, Calif. At Booth #13066 in Hall E, OMRON will demo key product solutions including its Sensing & Control +Think technologies.



"Our mission is to support customers in achieving their carbon reduction goals while enhancing operational efficiency," said Kyle Alberti, Business Development Manager, OMRON Electronic Components. "We are thrilled to unveil our advanced technologies at RE+ 2024 and demonstrate how our solutions can significantly contribute to a net-zero future."OMRON's presence at the event underscores its commitment to advancing clean energy technologies. Last year, the company declared its long-term vision, "Shaping the Future 2030," which emphasizes its dedication to creating a better world through business practices and core technological advancements.At RE+ 24, OMRON will unveil its latest cutting-edge high-power relays (G9KA-E, G9KB-E, G7EB-E and G9KC), designed to push the boundaries of performance and reliability. Attendees will have the opportunity to see these relays in action through tabletop demonstrations, showcasing their substantial benefits across various applications.Additionally, OMRON will showcase a product integration with Lynkwell, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging hardware, software and service solutions. The integration of two OMRON G9TB relays into panels in Lynkwell's new EV charging system, XLynk, represents a game-changing advancement, highlighting the ease of interchangeability and the pivotal role relays play in expanding EV infrastructure across the globe.Below is a list of featured products OMRON will be showcasing at RE+ 24:G9KA-E Relay (New): G9KA-E is the highest capacity PCB relay on the market (300A at 1000VAC). This new relay boasts significantly lower contact resistance, which leads to reduced heat generation and enhanced operational efficiency. The reduced heat generation minimizes the need for additional materials such as heat sinks. This relay is especially useful for AC disconnect in applications like PV and ESS, EV Chargers, and uninterruptible power supplies (UPS).G7EB-E Relay (New): The G7EB-E PCB power relay supports high current applications with a high capacity load rating, accommodating up to 120A carry currents compared to the standard 100A rating. It is ideal for EV charging stations, power conditioner inverters, industrial inverters, and UPS, and features low contact resistance.G9KB-E Relay (New): The G9KB-E is the high-capacity SPST model of the G9KB series, providing higher maximum switching ratings without a change in size or footprint. This product can switch up to 100A at 600VDC or 50A at 800VAC bi-directionally, eliminating the need for multiple switching components to alternate forward and reverse currents. The G9KB series has been developed with high performing arc cut-off technology, to combat contact arcing that is typical with large DC power applications. This relay is especially suitable for 15 to 40 kW battery applications including energy storage, EV chargers including V2X and backup power (UPS).G9KC Relay (New): The G7EB-E is a PCB relay with a 480 VAC, 40 A, 4-pole configuration, designed for high power applications. It is ideal for use in EV charging stations, inverters for solar and energy Storage, UPS, and features low contact resistance.ToF (Time of Flight) Sensor for Autonomous Charging: This cutting-edge sensor, integrated with AI-based solutions, enables autonomous chargers to detect and connect to EVs for a more convenient and hands-free charging experience. Utilizing the flight time of light to measure distance, the sensor features a modulated light system that minimizes interference from external light sources. Additionally, this sensor can identify the type of EV socket, making it a significant advancement for EV fleet management.Weather Sensor: The OMRON Weather Sensor is a compact, high-performance IoT device that monitors seven key weather elements at regular intervals: air temperature, humidity, atmospheric pressure, rainfall, wind direction, wind velocity, and illuminance. Unlike traditional, bulky, and costly equipment, this sensor for solar panel condition monitoring is easy to install and requires only a power connection to start observing. Its advanced technology ensures precise monitoring of severe weather conditions, including torrential rain with a rate of 50 mm/h and strong winds up to 50 m/s, making it ideal for disaster risk assessment.Energy Management Module (EMM): Designed to improve energy management for many applications including EV charging, controlling power to household devices, factories, and industrial settings. Key features include remote on/off control, power consumption monitoring, and a compact, retrofittable design. Its main goal is large-scale demand control, optimizing electricity use by shifting consumption to off-peak times and shutting down non-essential devices during peak periods to balance power supply and demand efficiently.Visitors to OMRON's booth will have the opportunity to engage with the company's experts through live demonstrations and experience the transformative technologies that are shaping the future of the clean energy environment.For more information about OMRON's presence at RE+ 24 or to book a meeting, visit components.omron.com/us.About OMRON Electronic ComponentsFor over 90 years, OMRON Electronic Components has been a leading manufacturer and provider of advanced electronic components. Extensive product groups include relays, switches, connectors, MEMS flow sensors, pressure sensors, and optical components. OMRON's broad product offering can be integrated in applications for energy, industrial automation, test and measurement/automated test equipment, power tool, smart home/building, and entertainment/gaming markets around the world. OMRON Electronic Components has an extensive sales network consisting of regional sales professionals, inside sales representatives, technical sales assistants, customer service staff, and an authorized distributor network. OMRON Electronic Components is the Americas subsidiary of OMRON Corporation, a $7 billion global leading supplier of electronics and control system components and services operating in more than 130 countries. Learn more at components.omron.com/us.