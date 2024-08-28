AEROCOMPACT presents COMPACTFLAT S_BASE, the revolutionary quick-click PV mounting system for flat roof applications

Matthews, NC, August 28th, 2024. PV mounting system manufacturer AEROCOMPACT is launching a brand new long-side clamping system for flat roofs at RE+, the largest clean energy event in North America, next month. S_Base has been developed for all flat roofs, even with uneven surfaces and soft insulations. The unique design offers maximum assembly speed and transportation and staging benefits with fewer system components. Since it clamps on the long side, PV module sizes of up to 8 feet (2.500 mm) can be mounted.



Integrated ballast platformThe S_BASE system can be installed facing the south at 5 at 10 degrees. It is an evolution of AEROCOMPACT's established bracket-based system COMPACTFLAT S. "For the S_BASE system, we have newly developed a lightweight base plate with an integrated ballast-carrier. The brackets are easily ‘clicked-in' directly into place," explains Group CTO Christian Ganahl.S_BASE PV mounting system covers all the bases with lower cost, fewer parts and super fast installation.Revolutionizing the US marketAEROCOMPACT clamps longitudinally at the technically correct quarter point. "This means that our system can transfer high loads and even large modules do not bend. As the most cost-efficient longside clamping system for large modules with high snow and wind loads, COMPACTFLAT S_BASE is a unique key product. We will revolutionize the US market with this system," says Ganahl.Installers can quickly piece together the new substructure with the click-in brackets and clamps without any tools and in a self-explanatory manner. S_Base provides minimal logistics effort, because the flat roof system consists of very few components. The compact nested base plates are lightweight to save on storage, labor and transportation costs and offer an integrated ballast platform with wind deflectors to reduce point loading and ballast quantity. All parts are made of high-grade aluminum and stainless steel.Design in one place with AEROTOOL.CAD plug-inTogether with the S_BASE system, AEROCOMPACT will launch a new AutoCAD plugin which enhances the design process for faster ballast calculations and on-demand BOM results. "AEROTOOL.CAD allows clients to design full projects within the familiar AutoCAD environment, which saves them time as it eliminates the need to redesign the project across multiple platforms," explains Ganahl. "It combines layout, stringing, energy and shadow simulation, obstacle definition, cable tray optimization, ballast calculation and yield simulation - all in one tool and in the shortest possible time."The software developed by AEROCOMPACT is extremely flexible: Anchors can be moved, block sizes adjusted, and modules moved. Thanks to the consistent and streamlined design process, relevant data can easily be exported to PVSyst and report to Excel. Planners then receive a parts list with all electrical components and a detailed project report. A true one-stop planning solution embedded in any drafting ecosystem, AEROTOOL.CAD proves to be a valuable platform to rapidly automate even the largest racking designs all while using the latest ASCE design criteria and code standards.About AEROCOMPACTAEROCOMPACT is an innovative supplier of solar mounting solutions offering a unique combination of engineering expertise, the AEROTOOL® digital platform and global market access. The company's core competence is the development, production and distribution of aerodynamically optimized substructures for mounting photovoltaic modules, taking into account all static requirements, wind and snow loads as well as the highest industry standards and norms. Thanks to the AEROTOOL® digital platform, planners and end customers worldwide can quickly and easily plan solar systems, calculate their cost-effectiveness and order the AEROCOMPACT products required for the substructure in an automated process. AEROCOMPACT was founded in 2014 by Mathias Muther in Schlins, Vorarlberg, Austria. AEROCOMPACT currently employs ca. 150 people worldwide and has subsidiaries in Austria, Germany, the US, India and Bulgaria. As well as its own global sales presence AEROCOMPACT serve various customer groups such as installers, wholesalers and project developers with system solutions for the Residential, Commercial and Industrial as well as Utility sectors.