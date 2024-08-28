Tigo Energy Delivers Installer Services and Products for Total Quality Solar at RE+ 2024

As global solar deployment is forecasted to add 3.8 terawatts (TWac) of new project capacity by 2033, Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced its comprehensive lineup of installer service solutions for the 2024 RE+ tradeshow. Tigo will demonstrate how its innovative products, exceptional service, and robust software solutions create an integrated ecosystem that empowers solar installers of all sizes to deliver superior results. The showcase will feature:



More Headlines Articles

Green Glove Service Program: As a solar industry first, this program provides installers in-depth support services before, during, and after installation. With more than 500 installations already enrolled, Green Glove is central to the commitment Tigo has made to drive the Total Quality Solar mindset throughout the solar value chain.TS4-X Technology: Members of the TS4-X product family support the latest high-power solar modules, up to 800W, feature compatibility with Pure Signal™ technology in Tigo RSS Transmitters, and offer a Multi-Factor Rapid Shutdown (MFRS) option with redundant safety signaling for solar systems serving energy-critical applications.Tigo Academy: A comprehensive training curriculum to help installers design, deploy, and manage Tigo-based installations efficiently and for high-quality outcomes in the long run.EI Professional: An enhanced set of monitoring and management tools designed to help installers efficiently manage rapidly growing solar portfolios, from installation to commissioning and throughout the operating lifecycle."The Green Glove experience has exceeded our expectations. It's great to have a solutions provider helping our team at multiple stages of the solar development process," said Rick Mariucci, senior project manager at Optimus Energy Solutions. "From design to installation and post-commissioning verification, the Green Glove team has been extremely knowledgeable and helpful.""As we continue to grow and take on more complex residential and commercial projects, we've realized that the key to staying ahead is having a smart, all-in-one system to monitor, diagnose, and optimize what we install," said Eric Piekarczyk, CEO at Synergy Power. "Even just avoiding a single unnecessary service call can make a big difference. With the advanced features of the Tigo EI Platform, we're not just saving time and resources—we're unlocking new possibilities for what we can offer as installers."Through the Green Glove Service Program, Tigo provides personalized, hands-on support from expert technicians to ensure solar installations operate at peak efficiency, from initial setup to ongoing maintenance. Complementing this is the Tigo Academy, an educational platform that empowers solar professionals with the knowledge and skills required to get the most out of Tigo solutions. These services enable users to maximize system performance while staying current with the latest technologies and industry best practices, fostering a well-informed and highly skilled solar community."At Tigo, we are dedicated to supporting the entire solar ecosystem, and this commitment now extends far beyond simply supplying products," said JD Dillon, chief marketing officer at Tigo Energy. "This year at RE+, Tigo is focused on demonstrating how the Total Quality Solar mission manifests in a combination of products and programs that deliver a comprehensive ecosystem for installers. Our goal is to showcase how our integrated approach not only improves the efficiency and quality of solar installations but also empowers installers to grow with confidence and deliver better results for their customers in the long run."RE+ 2024 attendees are invited to visit the Tigo booth (#D19000) for assistance in registering eligible projects for the Green Glove program, enrolling in Tigo Academy courses, and performing on-site upgrades to EI Professional. As always, one-on-one consultations as well as product and software demonstrations guided by Tigo experts will also be available. To learn more about Tigo solutions for professional solar installers, please visit the Tigo website.About Tigo EnergyFounded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.