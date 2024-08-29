FranklinWH Brings Whole Home Management Solutions to Canada Through Expanded Partner Network

SAN JOSE, Aug. 29, 2024 -- FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. (FranklinWH), a leader in whole-home energy management solutions, proudly announces its expansion into the Canadian market. FranklinWH has named GridIron Power, an organization dedicated to bringing reliable and sustainable energy solutions to homes and businesses across Canada, as its distribution partner in this endeavor. This milestone follows the company's recent onboarding of its 2,000th installation company after only two years of U.S. market availability.



"Today marks a significant milestone for our company as we proudly announce our entrance into the Canadian market," said Gary Lam, Co-founder and General Manager at FranklinWH. "This expansion represents not only our commitment to growth, but also our dedication to bringing our best-in-class whole home energy solution to this new market."The Government of Canada has a strong commitment to achieving a Net Zero Grid by 2035, along with other pending federal legislative programs to further highlight the country's dedication to renewables. There are also regional programs such as British Columbia Hydro's Solar + Storage rebates to promote energy independence and reduce costs for homeowners.As part of a growing trend among utilities across North America, Ontario Hydro One has shifted to leveraging Time-of-Use (ToU), where rates vary based on the time of day and sometimes the season, encouraging consumers to use electricity during off-peak hours. By charging home batteries when prices are low and using stored energy during peak times, the grid is more stable, and homeowners can reduce their bills. This shift in energy usage enables utility companies to better manage electricity demand and reduce the need for costly infrastructure upgrades to meet peak demand.Canada also has a rich history of cottage country communities, which provides a unique opportunity for FranklinWH's off-grid energy storage solution to offer reliable, sustainable power to remote locations, enhancing the cottage experience while reducing environmental impact and ensuring energy independence."We are proud to support Canadian installers through our partnership with Gridiron Power, a team dedicated to bringing reliable and sustainable energy solutions to homes and businesses across Canada," said Vincent Ambrose, Chief Commercial Officer at FranklinWH. "The company is on the forefront of driving the transition from fossil fuel-based solution to solar plus storage, and we are excited to be their partner for bringing batteries into homes.""We know consumers are demanding options for renewable energy systems such as FranklinWH and we are thrilled to partner with them as we strategize to become the experts on backup power across Canada. FranklinWH complements the world leading products we already carry and allows us to expand into off-grid, AC coupled solutions." says Daryl Thomas, Business Development Manager at GridIron Power, "With our industry-leading turnaround time on orders and state of the art 140,000 sq ft facility, this collaboration will ensure that our growing installer network has access to reliable solutions at competitive prices."Interested in learning more about how FranklinWH is supporting energy freedom? Visit our website here: www.franklinwh.comAbout FranklinWHFranklinWH Energy Storage is the manufacturer of the Franklin Home Power system. FranklinWH is a research-driven company focused on next-generation residential energy management and storage solutions. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH's team has decades of experience in energy systems, from design, through manufacturing, to sales and installation. FranklinWH is AVL-listed with multiple financial institutions. Learn more about how homeowners can achieve energy independence at franklinwh.com.