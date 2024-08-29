Quickbase Advances Vertical Market Strategy with Executive and Business Leadership Hires

Quickbase, the software application platform for work management in operations-heavy industries, today announced four key hires at the executive and general manager levels. As Quickbase accelerates its focus on developing technology platforms tailored for the specific work management needs of organizations in physical industries with complex operations and outdated software systems, these appointments combine add valuable industry expertise with the flexibility of low-code/no-code technology, positioning Quickbase to solve some of the biggest and most difficult productivity challenges.



Kelly Hall - Chief Customer OfficerKelly has spent the last 25 years working in technology, 19 of them working with technology providers, specializing in the creating and leading the engagement strategy between brands and customers and creating a 360-degree view of the customer experience to large B2B technology companies. Kelly Hall brings deep expertise in leading customer success teams and will help design a customer journey for Quickbase's customers focusing on the full experience and ensuring that value us delivered at every stage. Prior to joining Quickbase, Kelly served as Vice President of Cisco's CS&A organization; and has held leadership position with CA Technologies, Vision Critical, Malwarebytes, and BMC Software.Matthew Person - Senior Vice President, Corporate DevelopmentWith more than 20 years' experience in helping companies create and capture value, Matthew will lead M&A and other inorganic growth activities, including strategic partnerships, positioning Quickbase to expand its business, drive revenue, and continue to deliver value to its customers. Before joining Quickbase, Matt established and led global Corporate Development departments for Green Street, a provider of commercial real estate (CRE) data and analytics, and technology-focused market intelligence company International Data Group (IDG). Prior to that, Matthew served in a variety of corporate development and investment banking roles with Stepping Stones Group and Capstone Partners; additionally, he has a background in executive management and operations within the professional sports industry. Matthew holds an MBA and MSF, with Honors, from Boston College and is a graduate of Colgate University.In addition to adding Kelly and Matthew to its leadership team, Quickbase appointed general managers (GM) for its construction and manufacturing businesses, including:Tim Douglas, GM Construction - With 25 years' experience in construction technology and strategic sales leadership, Tim joins Quickbase with deep industry expertise acquired in prior leadership roles with Procore and Autodesk and will own the overall strategy and execution of the company's customer-centric approach for the construction industry.Josh Cranfill, GM Manufacturing - Combining a sales leadership, a passion for innovation, and ten years' experience in the industry with both Quickbase and as the general manager of Hexagon's digital transformation division - focused on the convergence of IIOT, AI, and no-code solutions - Josh will lead Quickbase's efforts to deliver solutions for the most complex manufacturing challenges at the convergence of IIoT, enterprise integration, low-code/no-code tools, and advanced analytics."Our goal is to make Quickbase, our platform and capabilities, more valuable to our customers, especially those in physical industries historically underserved by technology," said Ed Jennings, CEO of Quickbase. "To do this, we're building a team that can help us provide a fast, easy, and affordable path for our customers and prospects to discover, try, and implement custom industry solutions, meeting them where they are with a combination no-code applications, AI capabilities, integrations to extend existing technology investments, and industry-specific functionality and support. That mix of deep industry expertise in solving complex operational problems, our library of custom applications, and unmatched customer service will help us win market share and stand out from competitors."About QuickbaseQuickbase is the first AI-powered Work Management platform built for operations-heavy industries, empowering 12,000 global organizations to bring together people, processes, and data into one centralized location. The Quickbase platform enhances productivity, makes work faster and easier, and keeps teams safer by connecting all system data through a single source of truth. With automated workflows and granular permissions, the right people will have access to the right information, mitigating risk, reducing waste, and trimming unexpected costs. Quickbase was founded in 1999 and is based in Boston (MA). For more information, visit www.quickbase.com. Quickbase - All together now.