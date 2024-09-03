Kinematics to Showcase Cutting-Edge Motion Control Solutions at RE+ 2024

PHOENIX, AZ - September 3, 2024 - Kinematics, www.gokinematics.com, a world leader in intelligent motion solutions, is excited to announce its participation in RE+ 2024, taking place from September 9-12 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Kinematics will be exhibiting at Booth #A57039, where attendees can learn about the Kinematics ONE Controller and the ST Series.



Innovations on Display: Kinematics ONE and ST SeriesAt this year's RE+, Kinematics will be showcasing:• Kinematics ONE Controller: Kinematics ONE is a complete actuation sub-system combining Kinematics drives, motors, and intelligent controls, all in an easy-to-integrate and commission package. Kinematics ONE's motion intelligence is the easiest way for solar structure providers to deliver complete bankable tracker offerings to the market, eliminating the need to be actuation experts.• ST Series: The ST Series represents Kinematics' commitment to innovation and quality. The actuators are optimized for today's high-density tracker designs. The ST Series features self-lubricating dry gear bearings and a grease-free (oil) gear/worm mesh. The latest generation Kinematics ST™ series eliminates the expensive truck rolls needed to re-grease drives typical of competitors' offerings.• Repowering solutions: Experience the peace of mind of reliable, intelligent actuation designed for commercial and utility-scale solar tracking. Kinematics now offers a full repower solution complete with motor, drive, power, sensors, networking, and intelligent controls in one that is self-powered and compatible with nearly any tracker configuration."We're thrilled to present our latest advancements at RE+ in Anaheim," said Jenn Cangelosi, Vice President of Global Sales & BD at Kinematics. "The Kinematics ONE Controller simplifies solar tracking by combining drives, motors, and intelligent controls into one easy-to-integrate package. We will also be featuring our repowering solutions which offer a fully integrated tracker motion system compatible with nearly any tracker configuration, enhancing performance and reliability for solar projects."Kinematics will host a happy hour at its booth on Wednesday, September 11, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with its team of solar experts and learn how Kinematics' solutions can enhance their operations, improve efficiency, and drive technological advancement.About RE+RE+ is the largest and most comprehensive event in North America for the clean energy industry, bringing together professionals from across the renewable energy spectrum. The event features an expansive exhibition floor, engaging sessions, and unparalleled networking opportunities, making it a must-attend for industry leaders and innovators.About KinematicsKinematics: Intelligent Motion Control for a Sustainable, Connected Future. Kinematics has delivered customized, robust solutions to customers with mission-critical applications for nearly three decades. With a variety of motion control solutions, there's virtually nothing we can't do to satisfy our customers' needs. Learn more about how Kinematics utilizes its global presence to create motion control solutions with precision, safety, and reliability for mission-critical systems in demanding environments here.