Battery Energy Storage System Market Size to Reach USD 86.87 Billion By 2034 | CAGR: 26.92%

According to Precedence Research, the global battery energy storage system market size was USD 6.31 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 8.01 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 86.87 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 26.92% from 2024 to 2033.



Asia Pacific dominates the battery energy storage system market with the largest market share of 33% in 2023.



North America is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the global market over the studied period.



By battery, the lithium-ion batteries segment dominated the global market in 2023.



By battery, the flow batteries segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.



By battery, the advanced lead acid batteries segment is expected to witness a surge in demand in the market during the forecast period.



By connection type, the on-grid connection segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.



By ownership, the utility-owned segment led the global market in 2023.



By application, the residential see



gment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.





Additionally, the Ministry of New and Renewable energy, Government of India is launching the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for National Programme on High Efficiency Solar PV Modules for the production of the high-capacity Giga Watt (GW) for Solar Modules with an investment of 24,000 crore rupees. Its aim is to build high efficiency Solar PV modules plants and to bring cutting-edge technology to India, to develop an environment for sourcing the raw materials and to generate employment and technology self-sufficiency.









Segments

Types

Dominated Sector





By Battery





Lithium-ion



Lead Acid



Flywheel Batteries



Others





Lithium-ion batteries dominated the market and are expected to increase due to its low cost, low weight and limited coverage area. Additionally, the growing infrastructure by the industries and other sectors will increase the demand for the lithium ion battery use.





By Connection





On Grid



Off Grid





The On-grid segment accounted for the largest share in 2023 due to increased flexibility of energy storage device for distribution, production and transmission.





By Application









Residential



Commercial



Utility





The residential segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the energy storage battery. The rising adoption of the use of solar PV, reduced costs of battery technologies, increased awareness are driving the market growth.





By ownership









Customer-owned



Third party owned



Utility owned





The utility owned led the battery segment in 2023. The rise in regulatory body rules on the reduction of the carbon emission is driving the segment growth.









LG Energy solutions in partnership with WesCEF is aiming to expand and strengthen its lithium supply chain of up to 85,000 tons as it is used as a raw materials for cathodes.



Samsung SDI Co. has launched its new battery brand PRiMX that offers high-quality and performance and can translate to user's convenience through companies created technology.



Solar Energy Corporation of India has launched a tender for battery energy storage systems with capacity of 1,000MW/2,000MWh. It is a standalone project that initial focus is on the solar PV plus storage hybrid systems.





EnerSys



BYD Company Limited



EVE Energy



Siemens AG



LG Energy Solutions



Kokam



Narada Asia Pacific



ABB Ltd.



Tesla



Fluence Energy



General Electric



TotalEnergies



Tata Power Company Limited



Samsung SDI



Nissan Motor



VRB Energy and Black & Veatch Holding Company



Battery Energy Storage systems (BESS) are advanced solutions that allow storing energy by using different types of batteries such as lithium-ion. These batteries capture the energy from the wind turbine and solar panels and then store it in the form of electricity that can be used whenever needed. This energy is of importance in day-to-day work like home, industries or businesses. Due to the increasing demand for the use of electricity in various areas, many countries and organizations are working together to secure and improve the energy sector, and many advancements have been made for the adoption of the low-carbon energy solutions due to the increasing in the levels of greenhouse gas emission. BESS plays an important part as it uses different technologies to store the energy that could meet the electricity demand by supporting cleaner energy sources.Many companies in the battery energy storage system are working on developing advanced technologies that could expand increase the demand for in the global market. For instance, the Germany Company Tesvolt launched its TS-I HV80 model battery that is high-tech product specially designed to shave the load peaks to help the businesses and meet the needs of the modern clients.The increasing demand for the use of electricity by the developed and developing companies and the advancements made to ensure energy security is driving the market growth. Also, the emerging new technologies and upgrades made in the field of infrastructure have increased the demand for effective backup and peak load sources. For example, National Thermal Power Corporation has announced to install 1 GWh battery energy storage systems across large scale generation facilities.Battery storage helps the underdeveloped areas with electricity to store and use it whenever needed. These systems allow energy to be kept away from the large centers. For instance, stand-alone off grid systems take the power from the sun, wind and plants and ensure the proper storage of the power for the short and long-term use, which ensures that the power is made even when there are rough days. A lot of rural power plants are in demand due to the rise in demand for the use of electricity and dependency.L.G. and Open Solar in partnership have setup the solar market in the U.S. to grow the customer experience and provide market for solar software provider. It aims to provide support and market for the solar installers as they move towards digital processes including services like system installations, designs and sales.Asia-Pacific dominated the battery energy storage system market in 2023 and is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the growing adoption in China. China has been the major source of lithium cells and the Chinese manufacturers held the largest share in the market and the remaining companies rely on the lithium cell from the China.For instance, China has achieved a milestone in clean energy resource and has also installed non-fossil fuels energy plants. The Chinese government is focused on its new model called "New type energy storage systems" that includes a range of electricity storage methods like electrochemical methods, compressed air energy storage, flywheel systems and super capacitors.North America battery energy storage system market is expected to witness a significant growth during the coming years. Due to the growing number of utilities energy storage has been the important part in the U.S. and the safety of these storage in among priority. U.S. and Canada have advanced energy storage markets and a well-established transmission, capacity and power generation services.