Grew Energy Debuts Next-Gen Solar PV Modules for North American Market

ANAHEIM, CA, September 5, 2024 â€” Grew Energy, India's fastest-growing solar PV module manufacturer, today announced its entry into the North American solar energy market and participation at RE+ 2024, North America's largest clean energy trade show. The event will take place from September 10-12, 2024, at the Anaheim Convention Center & Campus. Grew Energy will be showcasing its P-type (Mono-Perc) and N-type (Topcon) solar modules at Booth E11054.



As an innovative leader in the global solar industry, Grew Energy is known as the first module manufacturer accomplishing 3-stage backward integration within two years of inception. Backed by the 50-year manufacturing legacy of the Chiripal Group, Grew Energy has rapidly established itself as a trusted provider of high-efficiency solar PV solutions. The company's solar modules, MONO PERC module efficiency up to 21.29% & TOPCon module efficiency >= 22.45%, are designed to maximize energy savings while minimizing energy bills for both residential and commercial customers.In addition to its premier products, Grew Energy will also highlight its ambitious plans for backward integration, with its 1.2 GW manufacturing facility in Jaipur already operational adding 1.6 in the same vicinity, totaling 2.8GW. Further, a 3.2GW plant for solar modules in Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir, is set to transform the industry. Visitors to Grew Energy's booth will have the opportunity to explore the perfect fusion of innovative engineering and functional design as Grew Energy marks its debut in the US market."Exhibiting at RE+ 2024 is a significant opportunity for us to connect with global industry leaders, partners, and customers," said Mr. Vinay Thadani, Director & CEO, Grew Energy Pvt. Ltd. "We are committed to making the world solar independent, and our participation in this event will help us further drive that mission. We are especially excited to bring our technology to North America, where we see immense potential for fostering sustainability through innovative solar solutions, accelerating the shift toward a cleaner, more sustainable future for the planet."Grew Energy's Solar PV ModulesGrew Energy utilizes two types of solar PV modules â€” P type and N type. Grew Energy's P-type solar PV modules are designed to withstand various weather conditions, making them suitable for a wide range of installations ensuring maximum energy output from each panel. By producing more energy from the same amount of sunlight, these modules help users lower their energy bills and support sustainability goals by reducing reliance on fossil fuels.Grew Energy's N-type Topcon PV modules utilize advanced technology to deliver superior efficiency compared to standard modules, resulting in higher energy yields over time. With a longer operational life, these modules provide businesses with a better return on investment, ideal for regions with high temperatures, as they maintain performance even in extreme heat.Proprietary Manufacturing ProcessAt the core of Grew Energy's rapid growth is its proprietary manufacturing process. Grew Energy has set up a fully functioning 1.2 GW factory in Jaipur, with another 1.6 GW factory to be fully operational by October 2024 in the same location. Additionally, Grew inaugurated a groundbreaking 3.2 GW Plant for Solar PV Modules along with 2.8 GW capacity of Ingots, Wafers and PV cells manufacturing in Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir, which has taken the industry by storm. By controlling every stage of the manufacturing process, GREW ensures that its products meet the highest standards of quality and reliability, providing businesses with solar solutions that are both efficient and durable.Under the leadership of CEO Vinay Thadani, Grew Energy has quickly become a key player in the Indian solar market, and is now making strategic moves into the international market. Under Mr. Thadani's leadership in positioning Grew Energy as a key player in the renewable energy space, Grew Energy has won the award for â€˜Asia's Rising Star' in the Renewable Energy Industry. Their ambitious expansion and dedication to driving down the cost of solar energy are helping to advance global efforts to achieve energy independence.To learn more about Grew Energy's services, please visit: https://www.grew.one/###About Grew EnergyFounded in 2022, Grew Energy aims to propel the progression of India's vision to become the next renewable energy giant with its innovative solar solutions. Its efforts are committed to a â€˜further and faster' transition to renewable energy in India by accelerating consistent growth determined by sustainability, reliability, and responsibility. Grew Energy's vision is backed by more than 50 years manufacturing legacy of Chiripal Group, one of the largest vertically integrated enterprises in India. The core business divisions of the Group include Textiles, Education, Petrochemicals, Infrastructure, Packaging, Poly Films apart from Renewable Energy.