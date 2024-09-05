FlexGen Launches HybridOS V12 Energy Management Software

FlexGen, the leading energy storage digital controls and software solutions provider, has launched the latest version of its best-in-class Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) management software platform. HybridOS V12 is the newest version of the company's AI-enhanced software platform. It adds over a dozen new Detection, Evaluation, and Action features that minimize downtime and increase availability at the battery, site, and fleet levels. Site availability is critical to a BESS project's long-term value to the asset's owners and the grid. FlexGen leads the sector with 98% availability-more than 5% better than the next highest competitor. HybridOS is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform available for licensing worldwide.



"At FlexGen, we're committed to delivering maximum value to our customers. The data is clearâ€”software drives system availability and revenue. Our HybridOS software has increased revenue per kilowatt by 22% above ERCOT's average, and we've achieved 98% availability across all our sites," said Hugh Scott, CTO of FlexGen. "Our software uses AI to detect anomalies and fix them with a single click."HybridOS V12 New Features Include:DetectionCustom Alerting: Users can now configure custom alerts to stay aware of important system changes, focus on repeat-offender equipment, and proactively identify issues before they disrupt availability. FlexGen's data-driven and predictive alerts help customers move from reactive to proactive operations, significantly shortening detect-to-correct cycles.Site Diagrams (coming soon): Quickly orient yourself to the physical status of a site with this new graphical visualization. Easily understand power flows and key site status metrics in a single visual.Single Sign On: Use your corporate identity management system to log into your instance of HybridOS seamlessly and efficiently while preserving security policies.EvaluationProprietary State of Charge (SoC): Never question how much energy you have left in your battery. Increase utilization rates and set battery-balancing triggers by leveraging FlexGen's proprietary SoC algorithm laid overtop the Battery Management System's (BMS) SoC.Proprietary State of Health (SoH - coming soon): Go deeper than simplified vendor degradation tables to understand asset health. FlexGen's proprietary SoH readings will help determine the optimal time to consider augmentation.ActionAutomated Maintenance Actions with Batch Scheduling Capabilities: Schedule and automate multi-step maintenance activities like Battery Balancing and SoC Calibration during low-impact periods. Amplify site operator capabilities and reduce operational costs by batching these maintenance actions across several battery blocks on even the largest sites.Data Lab: Customize, visualize, and export critical data to evaluate anomalies, perform trend analysis, and take data-driven operational steps in minutes (such as rolling trucks or filing warranty claims).FlexGen provides its customers with best-in-class service and performance, ensuring safety, reliability, and resiliency in all operating environments. With its Remote Operations Center and Battery Innovation Lab, FlexGen provides unmatched management, monitoring, and energy storage optimizations for energy storage assets. The company's HybridOS software platform and Lifecycle service team manages a rapidly growing fleet of energy storage assets for investor-owned utilities, Municipal and Cooperative Utilities, and Independent Power Producers.To learn more about the powerful capabilities of HybridOS V12, visit: https://flexgen.com/hybridos-software/.About FlexGen Power Systems, Inc.Based in Durham, N.C., FlexGen is a leading integration services and software technology provider for energy storage solutions in the United States and globally. FlexGen designs and integrates storage solutions and the software platform that is enabling today's energy transition. Leveraging its best-in-class energy management software and power electronics, FlexGen delivers utility-scale storage projects integrated with traditional and renewable power generation globally. Our clients and partners include the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, electric cooperatives, government agencies and industrial companies in the world. To learn more, please visit www.flexgen.com