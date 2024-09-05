National Grid Renewables Begins Construction on Dodson Creek Solar Project

Today, National Grid Renewables announced the start of onsite construction at its Dodson Creek Solar Project (Dodson Creek) in Highland County, Ohio. Once operational, the Dodson Creek project, located within the PJM market, will deliver 117 megawatts (MW) of clean solar power and generate an estimated $49 million in direct economic benefit for the local community.



"Dodson Creek is our fourth project to begin construction in Ohio and the second in Highland County," said Joe Ibrahim, Vice President of Construction and Engineering. "This project is the next chapter in our commitment to helping communities across Ohio realize the economic benefits of the clean energy transition."Dodson Creek follows National Grid Renewables' operational Yellowbud Solar project - the first and largest project in their Ohio portfolio, as well as its current construction projects, Ross County Solar and Fayette Solar. In total, and in addition to a robust development portfolio, the four projects represent a 558.5 MW portfolio of construction and operating projects throughout the Buckeye state.Dodson Creek will positively impact the local community in many ways. Throughout the construction phase, the 1,300-acre project will create and sustain approximately 200 construction jobs. Dodson Creek is contracted with Kiewit as the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) partner."Our fourth collaboration with NG Renewables on the Dodson Creek Solar Project exemplifies our enduring partnership and commitment to renewable energy," said Brian Koller, vice president, Kiewit Power Constructors Co. "We value the strong relationships we have built with the local union craft and the Highland County community. Kiewit is proud to contribute to a sustainable future through the Dodson Creek Solar Project."In continuing its longstanding partnership with First Solar, the Dodson Creek project will utilize next generation Series 7 modules developed and produced by First Solar, Inc (Nasdaq: FSLR) at their Toledo, Ohio manufacturing facility."There is real momentum driving the growth of solar in Ohio today, First Solar's home state," stated Darin Green, Senior Director at First Solar. "We are proud to be supporting National Grid Renewables with American-made Series 7 modules, manufactured about 3.5 hours away from the Dodson Creek site, as they continue to prominently contribute to Ohio's sustainable energy future. We are certain Dodson Creek will be a great addition to the state."Once operational, the project is anticipated to produce approximately $21 million in new tax revenue for Highland County and local townships, school districts and emergency (fire/EMS/mental health) districts. Additionally, National Grid Renewables has pledged to contribute $585,000 to Highland County charities and organizations through a dedicated charitable fund. This follows a previous pledge of over $1 million to the Ohio communities of Ross and Pickaway Counties through its Yellowbud Solar project. These charitable funds are unique to National Grid Renewables and exemplify how they commit to being good neighbors within the communities in which their projects are built.Estimated to begin operations in mid-2025, the Dodson Creek project is anticipated to avoid an estimated 198,400 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions every year during operationâ€” the equivalent of taking an estimated 44,000 cars off the road for a year.About National Grid RenewablesNational Grid Renewables develops, owns and operates large-scale renewable energy assets across the United States, including solar, wind, and energy storage. As a farmer-founded and community-focused business, National Grid Renewables repowers America's electricity grid by reigniting local economies and reinvesting in a sustainable, clean energy future. National Grid Renewables supports National Grid's vision of being at the heart of a clean, fair, and affordable energy future for all. To learn more about National Grid Renewables, visit www.nationalgridrenewables.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.