TeraHiveâ„¢ Launches Intelligent Energy Management Solutions

TeraHive, an intelligent energy management solution provider, backed by global leader LITEON Technology, announced today the launch of three smart energy solutions: the TeraHive Energy Suite, Charging Station Management Solution and Enterprise Energy Management. With its entry into the U.S. market, TeraHive brings systems that optimize energy storage, usage, efficiency and performance.



"Energy and how it is being used is evolving rapidly. TeraHive is part of the energy transition empowering individuals and businesses to transition to intelligent, sustainable resources and eliminate energy pain points," said Kevin Lin, Co-Founder of TeraHive. "We are helping to answer the call to decarbonize the energy infrastructure and increase the use of renewable energy sources that reduces reliance on the power grid and puts the user in control of their energy use."Advanced energy management solutionsAt the core of TeraHive's intelligent management solutions is an AI-powered software platform that incorporates machine learning, forecasting, optimization and real-time control algorithms to optimize energy consumption and infrastructure management. The software platform seamlessly integrates hardware and software, ensuring high performance, reliability and over-the-air updates for continuous improvement.TeraHive Energy Suite - A highly integrated residential energy management and battery system that stores and optimizes energy for use anytime, making whole-home backup protection possible. With AI Prediction and Smart Mode, the suite automatically analyzes and learns users' energy habits and preferences to determine the most efficient and cost-effective use for home energy storage systems. It provides smart savings and reliable backup power for homes, all accessible and manageable through a single mobile app. TeraHive Energy Suite is modular and scalable allowing for quick installation and commissioning times.TeraHive Charging Station Management Solution - A scalable, open, API-based software solution that enables charging point operators, fleet owners and energy companies to quickly launch and scale their EV charging business. It supports all open charge point protocols including OCPP1.6 and OCPP 2.0.1 compliant chargers and is equipped with a Dynamic Load Management (DLM) feature that ensures available power is evenly distributed to all EVs being charged, minimizing the impact on the electricity infrastructure for larger installations. The solution allows companies to monitor and manage their charging network remotely and efficiently while providing a great experience for EV drivers.TeraHive Enterprise Energy Management - The solution offers exceptional interoperability, advanced data collection, robust analytics and scalability. It ensures secure, reliable energy management with intelligent forecasting, demand response and anomaly detection. Ideal for commercial applications like data centers, retail and logistics hubs, it optimizes energy efficiency and supports informed decision-making."Our goal is to simplify intelligent energy management using AI technology and user-friendly apps that put the control of storing and saving energy back into the user's hands. TeraHive's product offerings are human-centric and rooted in technology, creating solutions that meet the energy needs of today and into the future," explained Lin.Both the TeraHive Energy Suite and Charging Station Management Solution will be available starting in Q4 2024.From September 9th - 12th, TeraHive is demonstrating its new intelligent energy management solutions at Booth L31003 at RE+ 2024, in Anaheim, Calif.About TeraHiveTeraHive is pioneering intelligent energy management to power our sustainable energy future. From making homes more energy independent, to charging vehicles more intelligently, to maximizing energy efficiency for industrial, commercial organization at scale, TeraHive AI-powered solutions optimize energy use and savings through adaptive learning and seamless integration across the energy infrastructure. Backed by industry leader LITEON Technology, TeraHive operates globally with offices in Milpitas, CA, Taipei, Taiwan and Singapore. TeraHive's global team, comprising of experts from the energy, manufacturing and mobility industries, is dedicated to transforming energy management and making smart, sustainable power accessible to all. For more information, visit terahive.io and follow TeraHive on LinkedIn.