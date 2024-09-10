APsystems Unveils ELS 11.4k PCS with Enhanced Power Output, Generator Connectivity, and Expanded System Capabilities

Designed to maximize capacity and integration with solar energy systems, the ELS 11.4k PCS boasts a nominal power rating of up to 11,400 VA and peak backup power of up to 17,100 VA for 10 seconds. This allows the device to support more loads, ensuring greater energy security in both everyday use and critical backup situations.

APsystems, a global leader in advanced solar power electronics, today announced the launch of its new ELS 11.4k PCS, a powerful addition to the company's energy storage portfolio. The new model offers increased nominal and peak backup power, as well as groundbreaking features like generator connectivity, providing homeowners with enhanced energy security and flexibility during grid outages.



Designed to maximize capacity and integration with solar energy systems, the ELS 11.4k PCS boasts a nominal power rating of up to 11,400 VA and peak backup power of up to 17,100 VA for 10 seconds. This allows the device to support more loads, ensuring greater energy security in both everyday use and critical backup situations.New Features for Superior Flexibility and ScalabilityThe ELS 11.4k PCS introduces several advanced features that enhance system performance and adaptability. Unlike many energy storage systems, the ELS 11.4k PCS does not require a transformer, as it is natively split phase.The system also offers the ability to connect a backup generator, adding another layer of resilience during extended outages. Pairing seamlessly with the APbatteryâ€”APsystems' 10.24kWh energy storage solution, which uses LiFePO4 chemistryâ€”the ELS 11.4k PCS provides scalable energy storage options. Up to 16 APbattery units can be connected in parallel with the ELS 11.4k PCS, allowing for significant expansion of energy storage capacity."Homeowners today want more than just backup powerâ€”they need scalable, flexible energy solutions that offer greater independence and reliability," said Dan Burke, U.S. Country Director for APsystems. "The ELS 11.4k PCS, with its advanced features and ability to integrate with our APbattery, delivers on that promise by offering superior energy management and security."Key Features of the ELS 11.4k PCS:Native split phase design, eliminating the need for a transformerAbility to connect two units for faster, higher-capacity charge and dischargeNominal power rating up to 11,400 VAPeak backup power up to 17,100 VA for 10 secondsGenerator connectivity for added reliabilitySeamless integration with APbattery for scalable storage (LiFePO4 chemistry)Support for up to 16 APbattery units in parallel for extended storage capacityUse for backup, self-consumption, and time-of-use applicationsAbout APsystemsAPsystems is the #1 global provider of multi-platform MLPE solutions, offering microinverters, energy storage, and rapid shutdown devices for the solar PV industry. APsystems includes the APsmart and APstorage brands and serves customers in over 100 countries. Founded in 2010, the company has sold millions of units generating over 6TWh of clean energy.APsystems operates globally with offices in Austin, Texas; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Lyon, France; Guadalajara, Mexico; SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil; Jiaxing and Shanghai, China; and Sydney, Australia.Learn more at https://apsystems.com.