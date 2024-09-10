Aurora Solar Expands Partner Ecosystem to Increase Access to Solar Leasing

Aurora Solar, the leading platform for solar sales and design, today announced its Third-Party Ownership (TPO) program with the addition of GoodLeap and LightReach to its platform. These companies will provide solar installers and their homeowner customers with affordable, accessible leasing and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) options for going solar. Aurora Solar's partner ecosystem empowers solar installers to optimize their sales and financing approach in every market they serve. GoodLeap and LightReach â€” the TPO market leaders â€” joining Aurora Solar's platform will help installers quickly deploy the best TPO solutions to homeowners during this critical time for the solar industry.



According to Aurora Solar's 2024 Solar Industry Snapshot, 75% of homeowners who do not have solar (but are interested) said overall system and installation costs are a big concern. Of these respondents, 54% said interest rates are too high. At the same time, just 15% of homeowners said they were paying for their PV system through a leasing program. Education around third-party ownership could open doors for homeowners and installers to overcome high rates and move out of the "interest stage.""While the solar coaster has certainly been more â€˜valley' than â€˜peak' in recent years, we are resilient, and we are innovative. Aurora Solar is committed to its mission to create a future of solar for all; the additions of GoodLeap and LightReach to our partner ecosystem empowers solar pros and homeowners to access solar in today's world of high interest rates and utility rates," said Carina Brockl, Chief Revenue Officer, Aurora Solar. "We're thrilled to help the solar community unlock accuracy, flexibility, and cost-savings to spur growth in residential solar through TPO â€” especially when paired with our whole home electrification solutions â€” to build trust with installers and make solar more accessible."Debut companies in Aurora Solar's TPO ecosystem include:GoodLeap - a technology company delivering best-in-class financing and software products for sustainable solutions, from solar panels and batteries to energy-efficient HVAC, heat pumps, roofing, windows, and more.LightReach - the TPO energy plan from Palmetto, an award-winning clean tech company and solar industry leader. LightReach uses modern technology to integrate with sales platforms like Aurora to make it faster and more efficient for homeowners to access lease and PPA financing for storage and solar projects, and start saving money on their utility bills."With Aurora Solar's new TPO ecosystem and growing list of partners, we can provide flexible financing options while streamlining the experience for both homeowners and our sales teams," said Rob Angell, VP of Sales Operations at Freedom Forever. "By simplifying and increasing continuity throughout the solar installation process, all parties benefit from Aurora Solar's industry-leading platform."Schedule a personalized demo here. To inquire about a new TPO integration, see here.About Aurora SolarAurora Solar is creating a future of solar for all. The company is putting the power of data and technology into the hands of every solar professional to make solar adoption simple and predictable. The cloud-based platform uses data, automation, and AI to streamline workflows and grow solar businesses faster. More than 7,000 of the industry's top organizations rely on Aurora and over 20 million solar projects have been designed with the platform globally. The San Francisco-based company was: ranked on Inc's 2024 Fast 5000, TIME's 2024 Top U.S. GreenTech Companies; the only climate tech business named to the 2022 Forbes AI 50; listed on the 2022 Deloitte Fast 500; and, named to Solar Power World's 2023 Top Solar Software & Monitoring Products. For more information, visit www.aurorasolar.com and follow on X @AuroraSolarInc.