EPC Power Unveils the M System, Redefining Renewable Energy Integration and U.S. Manufacturing Leadership

EPC Power, a leader in U.S.-made power conversion solutions, proudly announces the launch of the M System, a groundbreaking platform designed to optimize energy storage and solar plant design. This next-generation solar inverter solution reflects EPC Powerâ€™s commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative products that address the evolving needs of renewable energy systems. The M System ensures seamless integration across battery and solar energy infrastructures, cementing EPC Power as a key player in supporting secure, reliable, and profitable energy projects in the U.S. and beyond.

EPC Power, a leader in U.S.-made power conversion solutions, proudly announces the launch of the M System, a groundbreaking platform designed to optimize energy storage and solar plant design. This next-generation solar inverter solution reflects EPC Power's commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative products that address the evolving needs of renewable energy systems. The M System ensures seamless integration across battery and solar energy infrastructures, cementing EPC Power as a key player in supporting secure, reliable, and profitable energy projects in the U.S. and beyond.



More Headlines Articles

EPC Power will showcase the M System at RE+ 2024 in Anaheim, California, from September 10-12. Visit EPC Power at Booth G5 for more information or contact sales@epcpower.com."As the demand for energy continues to rise globally, EPC Power is well positioned to meet the challenge. The launch of our M System is a pivotal moment for the energy industry, providing the solutions necessary to keep pace with this ever-increasing demand. As one of the largest U.S. manufacturers of digital power management and power conversion solutions, we are committed to delivering the highest quality and reliability, a secure environment for customer sensitive data, and building on the strength of manufacturing and sourcing here in the United States," said Jim Fusaro, CEO of EPC Power.The M System offers unmatched flexibility with its modular construction, allowing configuration from a single 5.3 MVA inverter block to 10 independent 537 kVA inverters. This innovative architecture is designed to streamline plant production, reduce footprint, and maximize profitability by delivering the highest levels of reliability, availability, and efficiency. Moreover, the system supports project owners in capturing the domestic content adder for the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), solidifying EPC Power's role in strengthening domestic renewable energy manufacturing.Designed and manufactured in the U.S., the M System builds on EPC Power's legacy of supporting utility-scale energy storage, commercial, and industrial projects. With its expansion into the solar market, the M System underscores EPC Power's mission to provide cutting-edge energy solutions that secure the U.S. power grid while promoting sustainable practices. The M System is available for global orders, with deliveries starting in early Q3 2025."With the modular flexibility of this system, we're giving our customers the tools they need to stay ahead in an industry where technological advancements and power ratings are constantly evolving," said Devin Dilley, President & CPO of EPC Power.About EPC PowerEPC Power is a U.S.-based provider of power conversion solutions specializing in utility-grade solar and storage inverters. With a strong commitment to innovation, domestic manufacturing, and customer service, EPC Power delivers scalable, reliable solutions that meet the growing needs of renewable energy markets. The company's focus on high domestic content and advanced technologies positions it as a leader in the clean energy transition.