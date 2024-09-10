Schneider Electric Accelerates the Energy Transition at the 20th Anniversary of RE+

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today released its full lineup at RE+, the largest and most comprehensive event in North America for the clean energy industry for the past 20 years.



The new energy landscape is marked by the transition from a purely uni-directional energy flow to a bi-directional energy flow, with early adopting consumers becoming prosumers: producing, consuming, and managing their own energy from renewable sources, like solar.The speed of the energy transition must accelerate with faster technology deployment to electrify homes, buildings, and transport. This faster pace of change requires building a simpler experience for prosumers. Schneider Electric makes this happen as a reliable and trusted global leader with the most comprehensive portfolio of solutions for energy management from grid to plug.Schneider Electric shared two industry-shaping announcements at the show:A commercial electric vehicle (EV) charger, Schneider Charge Pro, that provides reliable, flexible, and sustainable smart charging, delivering a seamless experience for installers, operators, and drivers. Schneider Charge Pro is an integral addition to Schneider's portfolio of EV infrastructure solutions, now offering everything needed to develop and deploy a customized EV charging infrastructure program.The launch of Schneider Home, a new solution designed to help homeowners simplify their energy management, easily extend their home's backup power, and save money on their utility bills. Schneider Home combines solar, battery, EV charging, and utility power into one easy-to-use system, all managed through a single app.Schneider Electric and affiliated executives from across the business will be on panels at RE+ to discuss topics ranging from grid resilience to solar:Resilient Futures: Harnessing Renewables, Storage, and other DERs for Climate Adaptation and Grid StabilityTuesday, September 10, 2024 (2:30 PM - 3:30 PM PT) @ 210AB, Level 2, Anaheim Convention CenterPanelist: Jana Gerber, President, Microgrid North America, Schneider ElectricRE+ Master Speaker Series: From VPPs to Beyond: Safe, Reliable, and Affordable Investment on the Grid EdgeTuesday, September 10, 2024 (3:15 PM - 4:00 PM PT) @ California Ballroom CD, Level 2, Hilton AnaheimPanelist: Luis D'Acosta, CEO, UplightMastering the Multi-Stage Journey of EV Charging ProjectsTuesday, September 10, 2024 (5:30 PM - 6:00 PM PT) @ Electric Drive Theater, Booth #AL66000, Arena Lobby, Level 1, Anaheim Convention CenterPanelist: Jonathan Leicester, VP, Head of Commercial, EV Connect North AmericaSmart Panels Plus: Turning Buildings into DERsWednesday, September 11, 2024 (9:30 AM - 10:30 AM PT) @ 209AB, Level 2, Anaheim Convention CenterPanelist: Scott Harden, CTO, Schneider ElectricGrowing Pains: Load Growth Projections and Energy Burden - A Chance for Community Solar and Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) to Shine?Wednesday, September 11, 2024 (2:30 PM - 3:30 PM PT) @ 210AB, Level 2, Anaheim Convention CenterPanelist: Jaser Faruq, SVP, Prosumer Innovation & Energy Storage, Schneider ElectricQuickTalk: Future Proofing Your Fleet- Capacity for EV ChargingWednesday, September 11, 2024 (11:30 AM - 12:00 PM PT) @ 208AB, Level 2, Anaheim Convention CenterPanelist: Ken Sapp, SVP, Business Development, Qmerit"The technology we need to further the energy transition is already available, but the pace of the transition must accelerate," said NadÃ¨ge Petit, Chief Innovation Officer, Schneider Electric. "We need to rapidly scale the deployment of solar technology, EV charging infrastructure, microgrids, and the electrification of homes, buildings, and transport. As a trusted global leader with the most comprehensive energy management portfolio from grid to plug, we are committed to driving this accelerated change by simplifying the prosumer experience."For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Schneider Electric executives during RE+, please contact luis.davila@se.com or vicki.true@se.com.About Schneider ElectricSchneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.www.se.com