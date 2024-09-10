Virtue Solar of Virginia Recognized by Two Outlets for Outstanding Solar Installation
Virtue Solar continues to add to an impressive list of recognitions accumulated over the past year.
Their client-first approach and superior installation practices were recently lauded by EUPD Research. The Germany-based organization, which is focused on sustainability and data research in energy markets, nominated Virtue Solar for its U.S. Installer Award 2024.
Additionally, Virtue Solar was named to Solar Power World Magazine's 2024 Top Solar Contractors List . This selective list ranks applicants according to their influence in the U.S. solar industry in 2023.
These recent recognitions affirm the quality of Virtue's superior installation practices and exceptional customer satisfaction scores.
Headquartered in Charlottesville, Virtue Solar is Central Virginia's top-rated local solar provider, designing and installing quality commercial and residential solar panel systems since 2015. An industry-leading 25-year service warranty backs up their work across the state - ranging from major Richmond solar projects to family-sized Harrisonburg solar installations.
"It's always nice to be recognized and receive awards," notes Virtue Solar founder Matt Powers. "But more importantly, it's evidence that we are doing things the right way, using reliable equipment, and taking care of our customers."
Virtue Solar's other recent achievements include:
- Virtue Solar's certification as a REC Certified Solar Professional
- Virtue Solar's promotion to the exclusive Gold Installer tier by Enphase Energy
- Virtue Solar's certification as an approved Powerwall Installer by Tesla (making it the only active local solar installation company in the Charlottesville area to achieve such a status)
These awards recognize Virtue's expertise and dedication in the field of solar energy, acknowledging past accomplishments while pointing towards the company's potential to shape Virginia's solar future.
About Virtue Solar:
Established in 2015, Virtue Solar is a Central Virginia-based, owner-operated solar installation company specializing in both residential solar and commercial solar projects. Virtue is an AES Certified, Class A Contractor that has installed over 3,500 kW of solar systems and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.
