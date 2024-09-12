Hoymiles brings leading residential and commercial PV & storage solutions to RE+ as the influence increased in North America

The 2024 edition of RE+ took place from September 9 to 12 in California. Hoymiles, a world-leading power electronics company well-versed in PV and energy storage and specializing in microinverters, presented its latest product and technology innovations.



Hoymiles PV-ESS solution in the spotlightHome PV and energy storage system is gaining momentum in the US, especially after the new NEM 3.0 scheme took effect. Hoymiles PV-ESS solution exactly responds to this market need with its microinverters and energy storage inverters: HMS microinverter + HAS AC-coupled inverter.The HMS series of microinverters ranges from 1600 to 2000 VA. Its innovative 4-in-1 design integrates four input channels in one single unit, so that fewer microinverters are need for the same capacity. The independent MPPTs deliver the optimal energy production of each PV module. These features translate to better ROI and a shorter payback period.The HAS-LV-USG1 AC-coupled inverter, when paired with HMS microinverters, can prepare the PV system for energy storage. HAS inverter transforms excess AC power during the day into DC power and stores it in batteries for later use. When necessary, the HAS inverter can convert the battery DC power back to AC to supply home appliances.Complete portfolio at the expoHoymiles completes its portfolio with DTU-Pro series of data transmitters, HBX series of low-voltage batteries, and S-Miles Cloud monitoring platform. These products are built to help households access smart solar energy management in the easiest manner.Hoymiles gaining popularity in North AmericaSince entering the North American market in 2014, Hoymiles products have been favored by the market for their safe, efficient and reliable performance.Recently, Hoymiles has built collaboration with the leading PV distributors Sunrgy and CED and one of the largest building materials ABC Supply in North America. The company also met with them in person to discuss development opportunities and plans for years to come.About HoymilesFounded in 2012, Hoymiles is a clean energy solution provider, specializing in module-level inverters and storage systems. With a vision of a clean, sustainable future, the company strives to drive innovation in the smart energy industry with its high-performance, accessible products. Hoymiles is empowering homeowners and professionals in more than 180 countries and regions to join the journey to true open energy.