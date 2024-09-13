RE+ 2024: Sungrow Unleashes Latest Solar, Storage, and Green Hydrogen Solutions, Bridging to a Sustainable Future

Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, unveiled its latest portfolio of advanced solar, energy storage, and green hydrogen solutions at RE+ 2024 in Anaheim, on September 9-12.



"North America continues to emerge as a crucial market for clean energy technologies, and Sungrow remains at the forefront, offering innovative, reliable, and future-ready systems that empower the transition to a sustainable energy future," said Hank Wang, President of Sungrow Americas.Wide Portfolio for the North American Solar MarketSungrow highlighted its SG4400UD-MV-US (4.4 MW) modular inverter, and powerful 1500V string inverter SG350HX-US. The 4.4 MW modular inverter combines the best features of central and string inverters, providing one MPPT per unit for maximum design flexibility. The inverter features effective cooling, enabling full power operation at temperatures up to 45 degrees Celsius. Its modular design ensures ease of operation and maintenance while offering partial redundancy for added reliability. Additionally, the inverter complies with the latest utility grid codes, including ERCOT NOGRR245 and IEEE2800, ensuring optimal performance and compatibility.Sungrow also showcased the 200 kW string inverter SG200HX-US, positioned as an ideal solution for community solar projects. It supports up to 12 MPPTs with an advanced three-level design, delivering 20A per string, making it ideal for 500Wp+ PV modules. Real-time monitoring of each string and the AC health condition ensures easy operation and maintenance. Additionally, its DC fuse and combiner box-free design offer significant cost savings.Sungrow Energy Storage System Exceeds ExpectationsEnergy storage system technologies are propelling us towards a net-zero economy. They're necessary for harnessing the full power of intermittent renewable energy sources without experiencing gaps in power. However, while generally effective and reliable, some have expressed concerns over quality and safety. Sungrow's liquid-cooled energy storage system PowerTitan 2.0 addresses these concerns and surpasses expectations for flexibility, reliability, safety, and return on investment.The PowerTitan 2.0 is a professional integration of Sungrow's power electronics, electrochemistry, and power grid support technologies. It offers a highly scalable design with plug-and-play architecture, supported by pre-certified fire safety compliance testing. It maintains consistent temperatures to enhance performance, safety, reliability, and profitability. The all-in-one AC-DC block design, with pre-assembled battery modules and PCS, ensures seamless integration and ease of installation. The system also reduces auxiliary power consumption by 40%, extending system life, and minimizing degradation. The PowerTitan 2.0 excels in harsh environments, including high humidity, dusty deserts, and elevations up to 3,000 meters (9,843 feet), with proven advanced safety features for fire suppression and thermal management.Notably, Sungrow just announced an agreement with Spearmint Energy to partner on more than 1 GWh of battery energy storage projects in Texas. The projects will rely on the PowerTitan 2.0.Learn more by checking out our new white paper on Sungrow's Liquid-Cooled PowerTitan 2.0 Battery Energy Storage System.Flexible Green Hydrogen Production Solutions Debut in North AmericaThe hydrogen and clean fuels industry in North America experienced a remarkable surge in 2023, marked by significant shifts, technological advancements, and key project milestones. At RE+ 2024, Sungrow introduced its four-to-one alkaline (ALK) hydrogen production system solution and the PEM containerized hydrogen production solution. Leveraging the PWM hydrogen production power supply, water electrolysis equipment, and the intelligent hydrogen management system, Sungrow delivers efficient, intelligent, and safe renewable energy-based hydrogen production system solutions.Sungrow is also taking steps to strengthen the quality of its U.S. customer service and keep pace with its advanced equipment. The Company has a dedicated team of over 100 local service professionals and a 24/7 technical support call center. Its Houston-based service center delivers prompt and professional support throughout the continent."We are thrilled to introduce these comprehensive solar, storage, and green hydrogen solutions across diverse applications. As we look to the vibrant North American markets, we're excited to embrace new opportunities and challenges and build the bridge to a sustainable future together with our partners," commented Hank Wang.About SungrowSungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 27 years. As of June 2024, Sungrow has installed 605 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the most bankable Asian energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 170 countries, supported by a network of 490 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit www.sungrowpower.com.